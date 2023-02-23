Two away wins put Dynamiters ahead 3-1 heading into game four at home Friday

The Kimberley Dynamiters won both away games in their playoff series against Golden and now lead the series 3-1.

The Rockets got off to a very early lead at Tuesday’s game, with a goal from Jordan Lario less than 40 seconds into the first period.

The Dynamiters got their first just 20 seconds into the second period, by way of a power play goal from Jake Watson, with Golden’s hooking penalty carrying over from late in the first. Golden had six penalties to Kimberley’s three in the first period.

Tristan Weill gave his team the lead just under eight minutes into the second, again on the power play and an empty netter from Cam Reid made it a 3-1 win. Weill, Watson and Reid’s goals were their first of the post season.

Wednesday started a little slower with a scoreless first period. Kasey Miller snagged the first goal of the game and his first goal of the playoffs halfway through the second period and team captain Jayden Kostiuk got his third with a few minutes left.

The Rockets battled their way back into the game and a late goal from Zac Siudy tied things up at 2-2 sent game four into overtime.

Kade Leskosky, who scored the equalizer and the game winner at the Dynamiters last home game of the regular season, got his second-ever overtime goal with just a minute and a half remaining in overtime and secured the game four victory for his team.

READ MORE: Overtime goal secures two-win weekend to wrap Dynamiters regular season

Matt Fleet’s 40 saves put the team in the position to get the win, and they are now one game away from advancing to the Eddie Mountain Division final.

“The win took longer than it should have after dominating most of the game but the guys did a great job staying focused and controlling their emotions,” head coach Derek Stuart said. “Also our penalty kill was fantastic once again.”

The Dynamiters will now be imbued with confidence heading into game five on their home ice on Friday, Feb 25 at 7 p.m. and will hope to end the series there and then. If not, Game six will be held in Golden on Saturday, Feb. 25 and should the series go to game seven, that will be back in Kimberley on Monday, Feb. 27.

“We’re dictating how the game is being played and when you have that sense of control it’s great for their confidence,” Stuart said.

The Fernie Ghostriders are also leading their playoff series 3-1 over regular season division number ones Columbia Valley as the quest for the Teck Cup continues.



paul.rodgers@kimberleybulletin

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter