Two Dynamiters selected for KIJHL 3 stars for week 2

Two Kimberley Dynamiters have been selected 3 Stars of the Week for week 2 of the KIJHL season.

Tristan Weill and Nicholas Hughes were chosen, along with Nate Glenn of the Columbia Valley Rockies.

It is hardly coincidence that those two teams top the standings in the Eddie Mountain Division.

Weill- Top Forward– The West Kelowna product had two goals and five points in two games, helping the Dynamiters defeat the Creston Valley Thunder Cats 5-4 in a shootout and the Nelson Leafs 6-1. Against the Thunder Cats, Weill scored and collected two assists, including on the tying goal leading to the shootout. Against the Leafs, Weill assisted on the first goal and scored to give the Dynamiters a 5-0 lead. Weill has four goals and eight points in four games.

Hughes- Top Defenceman – The Calgary product had a goal and three assists in two games, helping the Dynamiters defeat the Thunder Cats 5-4 in a shootout and the Leafs 6-1. Against the Thunder Cats, Hughes, acquired from the Sicamous Eagles earlier in the week, collected two assists on the Dynamiters’ third and fourth goal. Against Nelson, Hughes assisted on the opening goal, then scored his first of the season to give the Dynamiters a 6-1 lead. Last season with the Eagles, Hughes had 29 points in 37 games.

Glenn- Top Goalie – The Cary, North Carolina product stopped 50 of 52 shots in 84 minutes of action against the Castlegar Rebels and Columbia Valley Rockies. He posted a 1.42 goals against average with a .962 save percentage. Against the Rebels, Glenn played 19:17 in the third and stopped all seven shots faced in a 5-4 Rebels win. Against the Border Bruins, the 6-3 netminder stopped 43 of 45 shots for a .956 SP and a 1.85 GAA. Glenn is 2-0 with a 1.66 GAA and a .957 SP. He won 15 games last season with the Rockies and Princeton Posse.