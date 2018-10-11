Two holes in one in two weeks

Local golfer Catharine McLinden has been having a great few weeks of golf, as she scored not one, but two, holes in one within the span of two weeks.

McLinden is pictured after her very first hole in one on Sept. 26 on hole no.8 at Trickle Creek Golf Course. Two weeks later, McLinden got yet another hole in one at Trickle Creek, on hole no. 14.

“The odds of a hole in one for an amateur golfer are 1 in 25,000,” said good friend and golfing partner Victoria Nelson. “But the odds of a second one within the span of 12 days?!”