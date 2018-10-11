Two holes in one in two weeks

Local golfer Catharine McLinden has been having a great few weeks of golf, as she scored not one, but two, holes in one within the span of two weeks.

McLinden is pictured after her very first hole in one on Sept. 26 on hole no.8 at Trickle Creek Golf Course. Two weeks later, McLinden got yet another hole in one at Trickle Creek, on hole no. 14.

“The odds of a hole in one for an amateur golfer are 1 in 25,000,” said good friend and golfing partner Victoria Nelson. “But the odds of a second one within the span of 12 days?!”

Previous story
Selkirk hosts East Kootenay Cross Country Zone race

Just Posted

Two holes in one in two weeks

Local golfer Catharine McLinden has been having a great few weeks of… Continue reading

Selkirk hosts East Kootenay Cross Country Zone race

Selkirk hosted the East Kootenay Cross Country Zones on Oct. 9 at… Continue reading

Ice celebrate Dynamiters

The Kootenay ICE celebrated the KIJHL champion Dynamiters at their Thanksgiving Day… Continue reading

City of Kimberley gives go ahead to two cannabis dispensaries

Applications are moving through Liquor Control Board process

Nitros trade for D-man Noah Danforth

By Josh Lockhart The Kimberley Dynamiters participated in a three way deal… Continue reading

Oktoberfest in Kimberley

The last First Saturdays event of the season.

Ontario government to allow Sikhs to ride motorcycles without helmets

The exemption — which goes into effect Oct. 18 — will recognize Sikh motorcycle riders’ civil rights and religious expression

Gas flowing again along FortisBC’s Enbridge pipeline

Customers in B.C. still asked to avoid non-essential use of natural gas until situation is resolved

US, Russian astronauts safe after emergency landing

Canadian astronaut David Saint-Jacques had been scheduled to be on the launch of a Soyuz spacecraft later this year

Hurricane Michael left path of destruction, isn’t done yet

Many homes were ripped apart or washed away altogether where the hurricane made landfall in Florida

Should companies take a public stance on racism, sexism?

About half of Canadians think so, according to a recent Ipsos survey – just one month after Nike puts focus on Colin Kaepernick

B.C. couple capture horrific maternity photos inspired by Alien scene

Photoshoot at McNab’s Corn Maze goes viral around the world

Oct. 11 marks International Day of the Girl

International Day of the Girl focuses on promoting girls’ empowerment and the fulfilment of their human rights

Marijuana legalization may go more smoothly than you think: Washington governor

Washington and Colorado became the first U.S. states to broadly legalize recreational pot

Most Read