Two Kimberley golf courses open for season

Kimberley Alpine Resort closed last weekend and it’s time to think golf.

Kimberley Golf Course in Marysville, now known as Purcell Golf since its sale to Purcell Internatinal Education in 2020, opened 12 holes today, Friday, April 16, 2021, and the full 18 opens tomorrow. Reports are that the course wintered very well and is in good condition.

Over at Bootleg Gap, which was sold by the City of Kimberley to Simkins Golf Management Inc. last year, Trevor Simkins says that the course also wintered well, certainly much better than the previous year when there was ice damage. The Bootleg Rec 9 is open, as is the driving range, and you can enjoy patio dining as well. The full 18 hole portion of the course will open April 30, 2021.

Up the mountain at Trickle Creek golf course, the opening is always later due to elevation. Trickle Creek is scheduled to open on May 7, 2021.

