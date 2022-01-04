Two of this week’s KIJHL three stars are Dynamiters

Christian Mealey and Tenzin Bogardis of the Kimberley Dynamiters and Kenny Gerow of the Osoyoos Coyotes have been named the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League 3 Stars of the Week

Christian Mealey and Tenzin Bogardis of the Kimberley Dynamiters and Kenny Gerow of the Osoyoos Coyotes have been named the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League 3 Stars of the Week. Photo submitted

Kimberley Dynamiter players are dominating the KIJHL Three Stars of the Week, taking the two top spots, according to Emanuel Sequeira of KIJHL Communications.

Christian Mealey and Tenzin Bogardis of the Kimberley Dynamiters and Kenny Gerow of the Osoyoos Coyotes have been named the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League 3 Stars of the Week, for the period ending Dec. 31.

Mealey – Top Forward – The Calgary product scored two goals and had six points in two games to help the Dynamiters earn back-to-back wins over the Fernie Ghostriders. In both games, Mealey had a goal and three points and picked up the insurance goal on Dec. 29. The rookie is third on the Dynamiters in points with 20 in 20 games, which also ranks him eighth among KIJHL rookies. He’s tied for third on the team in goals with nine.

Bogardis – Top Defenceman – The Lake Country product had two goals and four points in two games, helping the Dynamiters earn two wins against the Ghostriders. Since joining the Dynamiters from the North Okanagan Knights, Bogardis has 12 points in 16 games. He leads the Dynamiters blueline in points.

Gerow – Top Goalie – The Prince George product closed out the year leading the Coyotes to back-to-back wins against the Kelowna Chiefs. He turned aside 48 of 52 shots for a .923 SP and a 1.95 GAA. For the season, Gerow has won 10 of his 11 games with a .914 SP and a 1.96 GAA.

READ: Dynamiters win both games of Christmas Classic against Fernie



carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter