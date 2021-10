Selkirk teams are thrilled to be back in high school sports action.

Selkirk Senior Boys Volleyball won first place this weekend at a senior boys and girls Volleyball tournament in Invermere, their first tournament since 2020. They are coached by Vice Principal Scott Sharun.

The Selkirk Senior girls also continued their winning ways, winning first place again at the Invermere tournament.

A great day for The Storm!

READ: Selkirk senior girls volleyball team wins first two tournaments of season