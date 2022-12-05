Two win weekend for Kimberley Dynamiters

The Nitros were on the road this past weekend

The Kimberley Dynamiters are fourth in the KIJHL power rankings, following the Revelstoke Grizzlies, Princeton Posse and Columbia Valley Rockies, after a 5 -3 win in Castlegar on Friday, December 2, and a 2- 0 win over Nelson on Saturday. Both games were on the road.

Friday’s game was tied after the first period with goals by Kade Leskosky of the Dynamiters and Bradley Beals of the Rebels.

There was more scoring in the second period, but it ended in a 3 – 3 tie. Conner Furukawa and Kade Leskosky scored for the Nitros.

In the third, it was all Dynamiters with Luke Rothfos putting the Dynamiters ahead and Kade Leskosky notching the insurance goal by getting his hat trick.

Matt Fleet was in goal for Kimberley.

On Saturday night in Nelson, there was scoring in the first two periods, although there were 12 penalties levied, seven of them to the Nitros.

In the third, Kimberley began with Conner Furukawa being penalized for roughing and then a 10-minute misconduct. But the Nitros survived that and scored twice late in the game; with goals by Leskosky and Cash Regan. Trystan Self was in goal.

The Dynamiters are tied with the Columbia Valley Rockies in the Eddie Mountain Division with 34 points, but the Rockies have played one less game than the Nitros.

Kimberley is at home this weekend, facing Fernie on Friday and Golden on Saturday.



