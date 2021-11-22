Two win weekend for the Kimberley Dynamiters

The Dynamiters announced late last week that Cam Reid will return after a stint with the Junior A Bucks. Facebook photo

The Nitros move into second place in Eddie Mountain division

The Kimberley Dynamiters had a very successful home stand this past weekend, defeating the Castlegar Rebels 5 -2 on Friday night, and then shutting out the division leading Columbia Valley Rockies 3 – 0 on Saturday. The Nitros have moved into second place in the Eddie Mountain Division.

Head Coach and General Manager Derek Stuart says he is pleased with the way the team is rounding into form.

“We’ve had one blip — against Columbia Valley — in the past two or three weeks. The team is playing really well, and more consistently.”

Stuart especially liked the way the team is stepping up defensively.

“We didn’t break down often, maybe only once or twice. Columbia Valley is a very dangerous team and our defence played very well, and both the goalies were great.”

And there’s more good news on the horizon for the Nitro defence. The team announced last week that former player Cam Reid will be returning from a stint in Junior A with the Cranbrook Bucks.

“Cam is returning from the Bucks and he will practice with us Monday night,” Stuart said. “We are grateful and excited. We expect him to be the best defence man in the league.”

Stuart says that the team was looking at adding someone at defence but couldn’t find anyone, so having Cam Reid back really worked out well for them.

The team now heads out for its first real overnight road trip in two years with games against Nelson and Beaver Valley.

“The coaches and players are real excited for the trip,” he said. “The bus trips are a big part of the junior hockey experience.”

the next home game is next Tuesday, November 30, 2021 against Columbia Valley.

Game note: Scorers for the Dynamiters over the weekend were:

Friday: A. Daniels, J. Karpyshyn (2), T. Russell, M. Saretsky

Saturday: A. Daniels, C. Mealey, C. Regan