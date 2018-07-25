U.S teams take top spots in JulyFest soccer tournament

The 45th annual JulyFest Soccer tournament took place last weekend, with teams from B.C., Alberta, Montana and Idaho competing across seven different local fields.

Tournament Organizer Simon Davidson says all in all, it was a great tournament.

The Green Monarchs from Sandpoint Idaho took home the Mens Championship trophy, while the defending champions, the Unicorns FC lost a close game to the Monarch’s in the semi-final.

“The Women’s Champions [are the] Washups from Spokane. Cranbrook FC with, their first entry into the tournament, did very well on the competitive side,” said Davidson.

The Ramblers from Cranbrook lost in the B Side Final to Coure d’Alene, while Los Amigos from Cranbrook had a good tournament, finishing well in the Men’s Rec, Davidson says.

The Kimberley Old Boys lost in the Masters Semi Final.

“Thanks to the City Parks Department for all of their efforts, we’re looking forward to next year,” said Davidson.

Corey Bullock photos

 

