Isaac, Justin and Darla Sommer (grandsons and daughters of Gary Pearson) with Reeve Hall. J. Righton photo

U11 Reeve Hall named Gary Pearson Award Winner

Kimberley Minor Hockey awards The Gary Pearson Memorial Award annually to the “Most Inspirational Player” in Kimberley Minor Hockey, a player that inspires their teammates with work ethic, leadership, positivity and love of the game.

The 2023 Garry Pearson Award was announced at last Friday’s home Dynamiter game. The winner is Reeve Hall from the U11 Dyamiters.

Other nominees were Natalie Hagen (Sparklers), Easton Pelley (U9), Liam Kelly (U11 Nitros), Everett Jenner (U13) and Jackson Close (U15).

Congratulations to all.

