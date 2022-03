The U15 Cranbrook/Kimberley Dynamiters are the winners of the U15 A Banner for this season. They defeated Elk Valley 9 to 4 in the finals in Sparwood. They now head to Osoyoos for Tier 3 Provincials on March 20.

Congratulations to the team and good luck at provincials.

