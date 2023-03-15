Congratulations to the U15 Dynamiters, comprised of players from Cranbrook, Kimberley and Baynes Lake, for winning their East Kootenay League Banner tournament in Golden

U15 Dynamiters win East Kootenay League Banner tournament

Congratulations to the U15 Dynamiters, comprised of players from Cranbrook, Kimberley and Baynes Lake, for winning their East Kootenay League Banner tournament in Golden. They went 6-0 for the season, and 4-0 for the Banner tournament. Way to go team.

Nordic Fest at the Kimberley Nordic Club

