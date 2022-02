The U15 Dynamiters held a 4 Team Tournament this past weekend at the Civic Centre. Teams were Dynamiters U15 (made up of Kimberley and Cranbrook kids ), Penticton, Prince George and Castlegar.

The Dynamiters had a hard fought game against Penticton, squeaking out the win in the last minute of the game to secure them a place in the finals against Castelgar. They went on to defeat Castlegar 5-1 in the finals. Congratulations to the team.