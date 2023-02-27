L-R standing: Colton Roberts, Steph Roberts (manager), Jeremie Kwasney (Head Coach), Griffin Benoit, Shane Weiler, Finn Bohm, Bodhi Kwasney, Jackson Closs (C), Damien Poulin, Ben Taylor-Vallance, Bryce Chown, Dane Smith, John Marsh (Asst. Coach), Jeff Taylor-Vallance (Ass. Coach). Front Row: Drake Brooks, Cash Kostiuk, Connor Marsh Missing from photo Tyler Kilfoyle
U15 Nitros win banner
The U15 Nitros have won the B Banner, after an exciting battle with the U15 Cranbrook Bucks this past weekend.
The Nitros scored with seconds left in the third period forcing the game to a five minute overtime, which didn’t bring a winner. It came down to a shoot out with Kimberley scoring the loan goal to win the banner 4-3. A super exciting and hard fought battle by both teams.