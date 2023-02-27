L-R standing: Colton Roberts, Steph Roberts (manager), Jeremie Kwasney (Head Coach), Griffin Benoit, Shane Weiler, Finn Bohm, Bodhi Kwasney, Jackson Closs (C), Damien Poulin, Ben Taylor-Vallance, Bryce Chown, Dane Smith, John Marsh (Asst. Coach), Jeff Taylor-Vallance (Ass. Coach). Front Row: Drake Brooks, Cash Kostiuk, Connor Marsh Missing from photo Tyler Kilfoyle

L-R standing: Colton Roberts, Steph Roberts (manager), Jeremie Kwasney (Head Coach), Griffin Benoit, Shane Weiler, Finn Bohm, Bodhi Kwasney, Jackson Closs (C), Damien Poulin, Ben Taylor-Vallance, Bryce Chown, Dane Smith, John Marsh (Asst. Coach), Jeff Taylor-Vallance (Ass. Coach). Front Row: Drake Brooks, Cash Kostiuk, Connor Marsh Missing from photo Tyler Kilfoyle

U15 Nitros win banner

The U15 Nitros have won the B Banner, after an exciting battle with the U15 Cranbrook Bucks this past weekend.

The Nitros scored with seconds left in the third period forcing the game to a five minute overtime, which didn’t bring a winner. It came down to a shoot out with Kimberley scoring the loan goal to win the banner 4-3. A super exciting and hard fought battle by both teams.

Previous story
PODCAST: Jordin Tootoo the first Inuk player to play in the NHL
Next story
Beyond Kane, much uncertainty ahead of NHL trade deadline

Just Posted

A 4-0 win in game over the Golden rockets in game five sends the Kimberley Dynamiters on to the Eddie Mountain Conference finals where they will take on their historic rivals the Fernie Ghostriders. Paul Rodgers photos.
Nitros knock out Rockets, will face Fernie in round two of playoffs

The interior of the remodelled Food Bank building in Kimberley. CBT photo
New Kimberley food bank building will get solar panels, heat pump and more through CBT funding

L-R standing: Colton Roberts, Steph Roberts (manager), Jeremie Kwasney (Head Coach), Griffin Benoit, Shane Weiler, Finn Bohm, Bodhi Kwasney, Jackson Closs (C), Damien Poulin, Ben Taylor-Vallance, Bryce Chown, Dane Smith, John Marsh (Asst. Coach), Jeff Taylor-Vallance (Ass. Coach). Front Row: Drake Brooks, Cash Kostiuk, Connor Marsh Missing from photo Tyler Kilfoyle
U15 Nitros win banner

Kimberley Arts Council Centre 64 is looking for new board members.
Kimberley Arts Council Centre 64 is looking for new board members