U18 Bucks win gold at home tournament

The Cranbrook U18 Bucks took home the gold medal in their home tournament with a 6-1 finish over Salmon Arm in the final game. Back Row L to R: Assistant Coaches Charlie Cooper and Darin Conroy, Rhys Williams, Brayden Conroy, Jayden Logodi, Carter Chown, Cohen Bell, Liam Wienke, Caden Williams, Rhys Wienke, Josh Kallies, Greyson Meisner, Linden Keiver, Cohen Langenbach, Quinn Cooper, Head Coach Jeff Keiver. Front Row L to R: Brody Taylor, Aidan McKay, Ryder Duczek, Nick Vopat, Vinny Fiorentino, Brennan Koch

The Cranbrook U18 Bucks took home the gold medal after a battle to first place in their home tournament over the weekend.

The Bucks ended the round robin play in first place after two wins and a tie with High Country, Strathcona, and Salmon Arm respectively. The Bucks squared off against their league rivals Salmon Arm in the final game Sunday afternoon, January 15, and secured the gold medal with a 6-1 finish. Cohen Bell had two goals and an assist in the final game and was named the player of the game. Other goals were scored by Ryder Duczek, Caden Williams, Vinny Fiorentino and Cohen Langenbach with assists from Linden Keiver, Brayden Conroy, Liam Wienke, and Langenbach.

The U18 Bucks, have players from Invermere, Fernie, Sparwood, Elkford, Cranbrook and Kimberley, will have a weekend off before heading to the Okanagan for three games against West Kelowna, Kelowna and Penticton January 27.