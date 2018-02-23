UPDATED: Cranbrook’s India Sherret crashes in Olympic debut, in stable condition at hospital

Ski cross athlete loses balance mid-race in seeding round of event in Pyeongchang

Cranbrook’s India Sherret had a devastating start to her first ever Olympic Games on Thursday, crashing in her opening seeding race at Phoenix Snowpark in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

The 21-year-old ski cross athlete took an early lead in the opening heat race, but near the middle of the course fell off balance following a jump and then proceeded to crash as she tried to straighten herself up before the next jump.

Sherret did not finish the race and had to be taken off the mountain on a sled by ski patrol. This story will be updated once information is available on the nature of Sherret’s injury and its severity.

UPDATE: According to a post on her sister’s Facebook page, Sherett is “up and moving” and her injuries were to her back and hips. The Team Canada Public Relations twitter page updated the situation, as well, saying that “[Sherett] was taken to hospital where she is being assessed. She is in stable condition.”

Previous story
Germany upsets Canada in Olympic men’s hockey
Next story
B.C. ski cross racer wins Olympic gold

Just Posted

UPDATED: Cranbrook’s India Sherret crashes in Olympic debut, in stable condition at hospital

Ski cross athlete loses balance mid-race in seeding round of event in Pyeongchang

City of Cranbrook culls 50 urban deer

In an effort to reduce incidents of deer aggression across the community,… Continue reading

Police arrest two at Fort Steele interchange

Stolen firearms and drugs found in vehicle

Council discusses January Bylaw and Animal Control report

Tickets issued for parking restrictions; warnings issued for feeding deer.

Wild Ideas: Home-scale Solar Power

Wildsight hosting event on home-scale solar power

Kimberley residents take icy road conditions into their own hands

Kimberley residents took icy road conditions into their own hands yesterday evening,… Continue reading

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Indigenous leaders call for change after ‘system fails’ Tina Fontaine

‘All of us should be ashamed’: Calls for change after jury finds Raymond Cormier not guilty

Atwal fiasco dogs Trudeau; PM pledges a ‘conversation’ with MP responsible

Trudeau is being peppered with questions about the lingering controversy

Germany upsets Canada in Olympic men’s hockey

Germany 4 Canada 3; Germans play OAR for gold; Canada and Czechs go for bronze

B.C. ski cross racer wins Olympic gold

Kelowna’s Kelsey Serwa wins the gold medal in thrilling fashion in PyeongChang

Evacuated cat finds his way home seven months after B.C. wildfires

‘He just decided he was going on a holiday — an extended holiday’

New charges against ex-Trump campaign associates

More charges were laid Thursday against President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman and his business associate

Man accused in death of Winnipeg teen Tina Fontaine not guilty

Raymond Cormier was accused of killing Indigenous 15-year-old and dumping her body in the Red River

Most Read