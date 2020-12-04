Vancouver Canucks owner cuts ties with anthem singer who planned to sing at COVID protest

Donnelly has been performing for NHL club since 2001

It appears the Vancouver Canucks have cut ties with anthem singer Mark Donnelly over his plan to sing at a rally to protest COVID-19 restrictions.

Donnelly confirmed to the Vancouver Sun that he planned to sing “O Canada” Saturday at the downtown Vancouver protest.

That caused the Canucks to issue a statement distancing the NHL team from Donnelly.

Team owner Francesco Aquilini took it a step further, tweeting: “Hey Vancouver Sun change the headline to ‘Former Canucks anthem singer,’” followed by the hashtag wearamask.

Donnelly has been performing the anthem at Canucks games since 2001.

