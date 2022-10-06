Vancouver Canucks post first 2022-23 preseason win in Abbotsford

Canucks defeat the Edmonton Oilers 5-4 in front of a sold out Abbotsford Centre

Vancouver’s Elias Pettersson dekes around Edmonton’s Darnell Nurse during NHL preseason action at the Abbotsford Centre on Wednesday (Oct. 5). (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

Wednesday’s NHL preseason game between the Vancouver Canucks and Edmonton Oilers began with face-off between stars Connor McDavid and Elias Pettersson, and the rest of the game felt, at times, like a game of ‘can you top this’ between the franchise players.

McDavid made jaws drop in the second period after zipping by Canucks defenceman Quinn Hughes en route to a breakaway goal, but Pettersson ultimately had the last laugh a pair of power plays including the game winner at 9:45 of the third.

🚨 CONNOR DID THE THING 🚨 pic.twitter.com/l9cT5fJSr5 — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) October 6, 2022

McDavid also added an assist, but the Canucks outshot the Oilers 31-21 in the contest. Part of the shot disparity was the difference in the penalty box. Vancouver went three for eight with the man advantage, while the Oilers had just two power plays and were unsuccessful.

PETEY ONE-TIMER FOR THE LEAD 🙌 pic.twitter.com/tbYk96Jx4h — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) October 6, 2022

Horvat finds an open EP40 🎯 pic.twitter.com/PzTA5To81s — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) October 6, 2022

The Canucks also got goals from Nils Hoglander, Tanner Pearson and Connor Garland. Edmonton goal scorers included Zach Hyman, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and James Hamblin.

Hoglander scored the lone goal of the opening frame, with McDavid replying at 7:05 of the second. Hyman made it 2-1 Edmonton but Garland tied the game up at two after two.

G sneaks one by 🚨 pic.twitter.com/dtvYJiBMxM — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) October 6, 2022

The third period saw the offensive floodgates open with the teams trading goals until Pettersson scored twice on the power play. He also led all players with seven shots on goal. Spencer Martin made 17 saves to earn the win, while Stuart Skinner stopped 26 shots in the loss.

Horvat picked up three assists, while Garland, Pettersson, Hughes and Oliver Ekman-Larsson all had multi-point games. Edmonton defefenceman Markus Niemelainen also had a two-point night.

Elias Pettersson and Connor McDavid face off to open todays ⁦@NHL⁩ preseason game at ⁦@AbbyCentre⁩ pic.twitter.com/9H4izOfkIB — Ben Lypka (@BenLypka) October 6, 2022

Abbotsford’s Jake Virtanen played a regular shift with Edmonton and picked up one assist and two shots on goal.

The game marked Vancouver’s first win this preseason. The Canucks close out the preseason on Friday (Oct. 7) against the Arizona Coyotes in Vancouver.

“I’m just trying to play hard and do my part.” – Elias Pettersson on the result versus the #Oilers + the hit on Nils Höglander and the one he took from Markus Niemeläinen. #Canucks pic.twitter.com/D1Axog7aZI — Rink Wide: Vancouver (@rinkwidepodcast) October 6, 2022

It was announced that a sell-out crowd of 7,000-plus attended the game. The Vancouver Canucks did play at the Abbotsford Centre last September and posted a 4-2 win over the Calgary Flames. The AC also hosted a Canucks vs. Ottawa Senators preseason game in 2019.

For more on the team, visit canucks.com.

“They worked really hard, they wanted to win…when Petey gets that shot going, he’s pretty dangerous & the power play can be dangerous.” – Bruce Boudreau on Elias Pettersson & the #Canucks’ PP in their 5-4 win over the #Oilers. pic.twitter.com/5fTu3ZLADZ — Rink Wide: Vancouver (@rinkwidepodcast) October 6, 2022

abbotsfordCanuckshockeyvancouver canucks

Andrei Kuzmenko winds up for a shot. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

Spencer Martin earned the win for the Canucks. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

Connor McDavid scored a thrilling goal in Abbotsford. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

McDavid and Pettersson face off in Abbotsford. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

Abbotsford’s Jake Virtanen suited up for the Edmonton Oilers. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

Virtanen and Tyler Meters battle for the puck. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)