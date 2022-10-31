A worker sweeps the Rogers Arena floor where the ice has been removed for the summer as the Vancouver Canucks NHL hockey team’s home rink undergoes renovations and improvements to the off-ice areas, in Vancouver, B.C., Wednesday, July 13, 2022. Sportsnet will continue to broadcast Vancouver Canucks games on TV and radio for another decade. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A worker sweeps the Rogers Arena floor where the ice has been removed for the summer as the Vancouver Canucks NHL hockey team’s home rink undergoes renovations and improvements to the off-ice areas, in Vancouver, B.C., Wednesday, July 13, 2022. Sportsnet will continue to broadcast Vancouver Canucks games on TV and radio for another decade. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Vancouver Canucks, Rogers Communications sign 10-year broadcast rights deal

Sportsnet will continue to broadcast Canucks games on radio and TV

Sportsnet will continue to broadcast Vancouver Canucks games on TV and radio for another decade.

The Canucks and Rogers Communications, which owns Sportsnet, announced Monday that the two sides have agreed to a 10-year deal that will last through the 2032-33 season.

The agreement renews a deal that sees every Canucks game aired on Sportsnet’s TV channels and on Vancouver radio station Sportsnet 650.

The deal also includes the naming rights to the Canucks’ home rink, Rogers Arena.

Rogers Communications CEO Tony Staffieri says in a statement that the company is also pleased to support the Canucks’ “incredible work in the community” through the Canucks for Kids Fund.

Canucks owner, chairman and governor Francesco Aquilini says in a statement that the team is committed to sharing its story within the province and on the national stage.

RELATED: Award-winning play-by-play announcer Jim Hughson retires, ending 42-year career

Media industryvancouver canucks

Previous story
Dynamiters return from first big road trip with one win, two losses

Just Posted

The Kimberley Dynamiters learned about the legacy of their team when they stopped by the BC Hockey Hall of Fame in Penticton during their first big road trip of the year. Kimberley Dynamiters photo.
Dynamiters return from first big road trip with one win, two losses

Kimberley Fire Department responds to small grassfire caused by downed power line in Kimberley's downtown core. Paul Rodgers file.
Downed powerline leads to outage, small grassfire in downtown Kimberley

Remembrance Day ceremony in Kimberley. Paul Rodgers/Bulletin file
Full ceremony planned for Remembrance Day in Kimberley

Calgary Airport in Calgary, Alta., Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh Calgary Airport in Calgary, Alta., Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Some East Kootenay tourism marketing dollars should be spent at Calgary airport, Kimberley Mayor says