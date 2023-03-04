Volunteer signup open for Wasa Lake Triathlon

The Wasa Lake Triathlon has opened online registration for those who wish to volunteer at this June’s event, both the Adult and Trikids.
For General Volunteer roles please go to the following links: (also found on the website)
TRIKIDS (Saturday) June 10
ADULT EVENTS (Sat+Sun) June 11
There are also openings for course area team leads and seconds, plus a few pre=event organization roles. If you are interested these email racedirector@rmevents.com
This is the 30th Wasa Triathlon. It debuted in 1993. There are plans to incorporate the anniversary into this year’s event.
A reminder there is a deadline to register if you wish to be guaranteed a race shirt. For more information check out the Registration link for 2023 or the event website. For each shirt upgrade or sale the committee are donating $2 to the Foundry BC a new approach to support youth ages 12-24.
carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com
