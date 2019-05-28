Volunteers needed for Wasa Triathlon

The Wasa Triathlon is taking place on June 8 and 9, 2019 and volunteers are needed for the two-day event.

Organizer Charlie Cooper says that it’s fun, motivating and rewarding to be a volunteer.

Roles include marshalling, paddling, wet-suit stripping, body numbering, chip collecting, greeting, escorting, serving and cheering.

Volunteers receive a t-shirt, lunch, snacks, cold drinks and Sunday morning coffee.

To sign up to be a volunteer, visit https://www.volunteersignup.org/LJFL7 for Sunday adult races or https://www.volunteersignup.org/D74YF for Saturday Tri-Kids Races.

