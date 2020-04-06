Wasa Triathlon rescheduled for August

The 2020 Gerick Sports Wasa Triathlon, originally scheduled for June 13 to 14, has been rescheduled for August 8 and 9, 2020, after the International Triathlon Union (ITU) cancelled all events up to June 30 due to COVID-19.

The Wasa Triathlon, which draws up to 1000 athletes every year, said their goal was to not cancel, but postpone if they had to. On Friday, April 3, the decision was made to set a new date for the event.

READ MORE: 2019 Wasa Triathlon has successful weekend

“Who would of thought after 19+ years we would be faced with a situation as this,” the organizing committee of the Wasa Triathlon said in a press release. “We appreciate and value ALL of you, many of you have returned bringing friends and family, some of you volunteering or supporting the event in other ways, thank you for being a part of what makes our event spectacular.”

The event schedule for the revised date will remain the same as outlined on their website and they have confirmed announcer Steve King for the new date.

”Even with the challenges we are striving to maintain a great event and our good reputation!”

While the committee realizes the new date may not be ideal for all registrants, they have sent options out to those already registered.

They added that, on the lighter side of things, this new dates gives competitors more time to train, practise open-water swimming and should provide a warmer lake to compete in on the new date.



paul.rodgers@kimberleybulletin

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter