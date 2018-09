The Kimberley/Cranbrook 55+ B.C. Games have officially come to an end.

After a busy week in Cranbrook and Kimberley the 55+ B.C. Games have officially come to a close. The closing ceremonies were held in the plaza at Kimberley Alpine Resort on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.

Local dignitaries gave their remarks, thanking participants, volunteers and sponsors of the event. Games co-presidents Sandy Zeznik and Jaret Thompson passed the 55+ B.C. Games flag onto members of the 2019 Games Host Society from Kelowna.