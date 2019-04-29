WATCH: Bob McWhinnie Day 2019

Kimberley’s annual Bob McWhinnie Day wwas held on Sunday, April 28th, 2019. Kimberley residents young and old were at the skatepark with their skateboards, bikes and scooters to remember Bob McWhinnie, a former Kimberley City Councillor who passed away in 2010. McWhinnie was the driving force behind the construction of the skatepark on Rotary Drive.

This year’s event was again a success, thanks to hard working volunteers and the participation of the community. There was live music and a barbecue, which every year raises funds to go directly back into the park. This year, event organizer Alex Buterman says that proceeds from the barbecue will go towards building a concrete perimeter around the park. In past years, proceeds have gone towards building washrooms, the gazebo and various other park improvements.



