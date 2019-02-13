Weekend Wrap-up: Ice lose on U.S. road trip

The Kootenay Ice lost their third straight game as they faced the Americans and Chiefs

The Kootenay Ice couldn’t wrangle a win on their U.S. road trip.

First taking on the Tri-City Americans on Feb. 8, the Ice were down 7-4, after leading in the first.

Ice captain Peyton Krebs scored the opening goal, while Cole Muir Holden Kodak and Jakin Smallwood all added a goal on their own.

Parker AuCoin had a hat trick for the Americans, and Nolan Yaremko, Paycen Bjorklund had goals, while Krystof Hrabik notched two of his own.

The Americans swapped out their goaltender Talyn Boyko after allowing three goals on 12 shots. To start the second, Beck Warm was between the pipes but made 23 saves out of the 24 shots he faced.

Ice goaltender Jesse Makaj stayed in net for two periods but allowed six goals on 28 shots. Curtis Meger came in to start the third period for Kootenay and allowed one goal on the five shots he saw.

Only 24 hours later the Ice were back in action, this time against the Spokane Chiefs on Feb. 9.

Two goals by Martin Bodak was all Kootenay could muster up in the 5-2 loss.

The Chiefs countered with goals from Jaret Anderson-Dolan, Riley Woods, Bobby Russell and two from Jack Finley.

Goaltender Curtis Meger faced 39 shots through 60 minutes, while Chiefs goalie Bailey Brkin saw 31 shots.

Ice power play was frozen at Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena and went zero for seven with the man advantage.

Krebs finished the night with two assists, while Chase Hartje and Brad Ginnell recorded one each.

The Ice have a couple of days off to recoup, before they host the Saskatoon Blades on Feb. 15.

The Blades are second in the East Division with a 34-13-8 record on the season. While the Ice have a 11-35-7-1 record.

This year the teams have met twice, splitting those contests 1-1.

Puck drop against the Blades at Western Financial Place on Feb. 15 is 7 p.m.