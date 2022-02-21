Roy Kozuki limbers up to ref a Williams Lake Minor Hockey Association U18 house game recently at Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex. At 78, Kozuki has been reffing hockey for 45 years now and says he enjoys the work as it’s fun and it keeps him in shape. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Roy Kozuki limbers up to ref a Williams Lake Minor Hockey Association U18 house game recently at Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex. At 78, Kozuki has been reffing hockey for 45 years now and says he enjoys the work as it’s fun and it keeps him in shape. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Williams Lake man has been reffing for 45 years, still going strong

78-year-old Roy Kozuki still works as a ref on the weekends

At 78, Roy Kozuki can still be found most weekends in the winter zipping around the ice as a referee for Williams Lake Minor Hockey.

Known for his big smile and sunny disposition, Kozuki has been reffing hockey for 45 years now. He also played hockey in his earlier years and coached. He says he enjoys reffing as it’s fun and it keeps him in shape.

This winter a U18 visiting team from Terrace was so impressed with Kozuki’s efforts, they awarded him ‘Most Valuable Player’

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Williams Lake

Previous story
Canada’s flag-bearer Isabelle Weidemann found balance in Calgary emergency room
Next story
Kimberley Dynamiters crowned Eddie Mountain Divison, Kootenay Conference champions

Just Posted

The first-ever Flannel Fest Fling disc golf tournament was a massive success, drawing well over 60 competitors to play a pop-up 18-hole course at Purcell Golf Course.
The 2022 Kimberley Flannel Fest

Dynamiters win their last home game of the year and go on to be crowned division and conference champions. Paul Rodgers photos.
Kimberley Dynamiters crowned Eddie Mountain Divison, Kootenay Conference champions

Pictured above, left to right:Nina Lennie, coach; Shaun Currie; Jessica Klassen; Jesse Jensen; Erin Thom; Daryl Mayer;Head coach Kevin Phillips; Layne Benoit; Barbara Phillips, coach (in front). (Photo submitted)
Local Special Olympians off to regional qualifers

Members of the Kimberley Youth Action Network set up a display to raise awareness in the community about climate change IN 29, 2019. (Corey Bullock/Kimberley Bulletin file)
City of Kimberley will continue to provide aministrative support to Youth Action Network