Win one, lose one; Dynamiters split weekend games

JOSH LOCKHART

The Kimberley Dynamiters took to the road last Friday to play the Castlegar Rebels, and then came home on Saturday for a rematch of the 2018 KIJHL Finals.

Neil Kingston opened the scoring in Castlegar, with a goal 90 seconds into the first period. A minute later, Braiden Koran gave the Nitros a 2-0 lead.

“Our first period was probably our best first period of the year.” Head coach and general manager Derek Stuart said. “We probably we could have had five or six goals.”

As the first period was ending, the Rebels got on the board.

Kingston then scored the only goal in the second, and then scored his hattrick goal to start the third.

“I was fortunate to get the bounces right off the bat. A lot of credit goes to Bertoia and McDowell, they played excellent.” Kingston said.

“I don’t get too many goals. I don’t think I have ever scored a hattrick before. It’s pretty special, it was a pretty special night.”

Brock Palmer scored his second goal of the season to give the Nitros a 5-1 lead.

Castlegar, again in the final minute, scored to trail the Nitros by three.

Adam Andersen made 26 saves in the win, while Kingston was named the star of the game.

“It was a complete game.” Stuart said. “It was a copycat game of last Saturday. We were really good in all areas for 90-95% of the game.

“It was a good team effort, and the consistency was where it needed to be.”

Saturday, the undefeated Revelstoke Grizzlies came to town. A rematch of the 2018 KIJHL Finals.

“The coaches were probably more amped up for it than the players.” Stuart smiled. “It was the same organizations that were in the finals last year, it was a completely different team.”

Similar to the game against Castlegar, the Nitros scored early. This time it was Brandt Bertoia with the tally.

As the period waned, the Grizzlies tied the game up.

Captain Chase Gedny restored the Nitros one goal lead in the second.

In the same pattern as the first period, Revelstoke tied it up in the latter parts of the period.

In the third, the tables turned. The Grizzlies scored first in the third period with a power play goal to make it 3-2. Unfortunately the Nitros couldn’t get it back.

“We gave them power play opportunities for free. We were undisciplined. They scored two goals on the power play. Including the winner.” Stuart said. “If we didn’t take those penalties, we outplayed them, out chanced them, out skated them, and out hit them. We shot ourselves in the foot with the penalties.

“Hopefully we have learned our lesson.”

Andersen made 21 saves in the loss, while Bertoia was named the star of the game.

The Dynamiters now get ready for divisional rivals to come to town. Friday the Creston Valley Thunder Cats, and the Fernie Ghostriders on Saturday. Both games start at 7pm at the Kimberley Civic Centre.

“I am excited to play Fernie and Creston.” Kingston said. “We are going to have to bring it every shift against Creston and Fernie this weekend.”

Previous story
Playoff dreams fade for Whitecaps after 4-1 loss to Sporting KC

Just Posted

Win one, lose one; Dynamiters split weekend games

JOSH LOCKHART The Kimberley Dynamiters took to the road last Friday to… Continue reading

Cranbrook resident missing since Wednesday afternoon

RCMP looking for assistance in finding Jim Roberts

School trustee candidates debate

Candidates for School District 6 (SD6) Trustee gathered at McKim on Tuesday… Continue reading

VIDEO: This is what buying legal pot in B.C. looks like

Take a look inside B.C.’s first and only legal pot shop located in Kamloops

Kimberley’s cannabis stores are open for business

Both are working through the process for a legal permit

Kimberley Mayoral forum at McKim

A summary of the topics discussed at Tuesday night’s Mayoral candidate forum.

Foster care is ‘superhighway to homelessness,’ youth advocate tells Nelson audience

Katherine McParland grew up in foster care and lived on the streets

Black market will thrive until small pot growers and sellers included: advocates

Advocates say the black market will continue to thrive until small retail shops and craft growers are included in the regime.

Goodbye cable, hello Netflix: 1/3 of Canadians cut the cord

Just under half of households no longer have a landline phone

‘Some baloney’ in assertion Canada’s pension fund has highest ethical standards

The Canadian Press Baloney Meter is a dispassionate examination of political statements culminating in a ranking of accuracy on a scale of “no baloney” to “full of baloney”.

In Mexico Beach after Hurricane Michael, some coming home find no home

State emergency management officials said some 124,500 customers across the Panhandle were still without power Wednesday morning and 1,157 remained in shelters.

Man linked to Saudi prince at consulate when writer vanished

Saudi Arabia, which initially called the allegations “baseless,” has not responded to repeated requests for comment from The Associated Press over recent days.

Manhunt in Crimea for possible accomplice in school attack

An 18-year-old student, who later killed himself, was initially believed to be the only one involved

Police hand out a few hefty fines for allegedly violating Cannabis Act

Police in Canada posted a photo of a $215 ticket given to someone who allegedly had a baggy of marijuana in their car

Most Read