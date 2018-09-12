Women’s hockey gets underway at 55+ BC Games

The the first time in its history, the 55+ BC Games (formerly known as the BC Seniors Games) are featuring Women’s Hockey

An historic opening faceoff: The the first time in its history, the 55+ BC Games (formerly known as the BC Seniors Games) are featuring Women’s Hockey, and action got underway at the opening of the Kimberley Cranbrook 55+ BC Games at Western Financial Place in Cranbrook, Wednesday, September 12, between Zone 7 (Kootenay) and Zone 1 (South Island).

Sandy Hughes, Games volunteer and player on Zone 7’s other women’s hockey team, drops the puck for a ceremonial faceoff, with centres Sis Talarico (Zone 7, left) and Teri Cotton (Zone 1, right). Referees for the historic game are Frank Curiston and Jarod Jacob.

The Games are underway, and running all week at venues in Cranbrook, Kimberley, Wycliffe and Marysville.

Barry Coulter photo

Previous story
BC Hockey League’s Vernon Vipers sold

Just Posted

Women’s hockey gets underway at 55+ BC Games

The the first time in its history, the 55+ BC Games (formerly known as the BC Seniors Games) are featuring Women’s Hockey

55+ Games parties in Cranbrook and Kimberley

Rotary Park in Cranbrook and Kimberley’s Platzl.

Cindy Postnikoff receives her medal

Sovereign’s medal for volunteers awarded to Postnikoff

55+ B.C. Games underway today

Games Village and Participant Accreditation currently taking place at Kimberley Alpine Resort.

Kimberley Fire Department invites you to 2018 Open House

Thursday, September 13, 6 p.m.

Dynamiters begin season in a winning way

The Kimberley Dynamiters opened their 2018-19 KIJHL regular season this past weekend.

Pot, taxes and Greyhound top issues as B.C. local politicians dig into policy

Debate and voting begin in earnest at this year’s Union of B.C. Municipalities convention in Whistler

Accused found unfit for murder trial over B.C. school stabbing

Gabriel Klein is set to appear before the B.C. Review Board again in mid-January

RCMP identify wreckage and recover remains of November plane crash near Revelstoke

The wreckage was located along Trans-Canada Highway in the Glacier National Park

Impact of diluted bitumen on young sockeye salmon deadly, says Guelph study

A spill of diluted bitumen puts the survival of young salmon at risk even if the fish end up in clean water following exposure to the oil product.

VIDEO: ‘Monster’ Hurricane Florence aims to drench Carolinas

Flooding well inland could wreak environmental havoc by washing over industrial waste sites and hog farms.

Newspaper reprints controversial cartoon of Serena Williams

The newspaper defended its cartoonist Mark Knight’s depiction of Williams and is asserting the condemnation, which has come from all parts of the world, is driven by political correctness.

Bigger, pricier iPhone expected at Apple event Wednesday

Most of the buzz is swirling around a rumoured iPhone with a screen that is bigger and has no backlight, so black is truly black rather than simply dark.

Free-trade father figure Mulroney urges Ottawa to make a deal on NAFTA

Brian Mulroney said Justin Trudeau phoned him last weekend to discuss the NAFTA situation and the two spoke for an hour.

Most Read