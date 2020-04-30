Visiting Kimberley? Here are a few awesome ideas!

Kimberley Underground Mining Railway

Rated Kimberley’s No. 1 tourist attraction by Trip Advisor, the Kimberley Underground Mining Railway allows you to experience the production days of the Sullivan Mine, Kimberley’s economic lifeblood for over 100 years.The railway utilizes locis that actually worked in the mine and takes you underground to have a look at how the mining was done. Then it’s up the mountain for a scenic tour. Don’t miss the historic powerhouse tour as well.

Kimberley Veterans’ Memorial Park

Where once an old auto service station sat on one of Kimberley’s most visible lots, there is now the Kimberley Veterans Memorial Park. A beautiful new cenotaph and many memorial plaques tell the story of Kimberley’s veterans and those who still serve. It’s a great place to stop for lunch and take a moment to reflect.

Spirit Rock Climbing Centre

Visit Spirit Rock Climbing Centre in the Platzl. Spirit Rock has 6,000 square feet of roped climbing, reaching heights of 50 feet and a 16 foot high ‘top out’ bouldering area to keep you and your family entertained for hours. Spirit Rock 5 is kid friendly and a great place to Kimberley Farmers’ spend an afternoon.

Kimberely Heritage Museum and Public Library

Sharing one building at the west end of the Platzl, both the Kimberley Heritage Museum and the Kimberley Public Library are open year-round. Open Tuesdays through Saturdays year round, the full-service library offers both digital and hard copy collections.

Kimberley Farmers’ Market

From 5 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays during the summer, Kimberley visitors and locals congregate on Howard Street for the Kimberley Farmers’ Market. This is a true grow it, make it or bake it market, offering delectable locally grown produce and food, as well as interesting jewellery and more.

Riverside Mini Putt

There’s mini golf and then there’s the Riverside Mini Putt. This is a state-of-the-art putting course located at Riverside Campground is a miniature 18-hole course with water features and elevation changes. Not to be missed and affordable fun for the whole family.

Cominco Gardens

Kimberley’s Cominco Gardens have long been the place to go for wedding and graduation photos, and they’re a can’t-miss spot for tourists as well. Originally planted to showcase the wonders of Cominco’s Elephant Brand fertilizers in 1927, the gardens feature 50,000 blossoms on five beautiful hectares near the Kimberley Health Centre.

Kimberely Alpine Resort

If you’re here in the winter, you’ll experience a true out-the-back-door-to-the-lift experience. The North Star Quad lift is only five minutes from downtown Kimberley, or stay on the mountain and ski right to it. Kimberley Alpine Resort is a true family hill with terrain for everyone. In the summer, follow a local to their favourite huckleberry spot.

Dream now, travel later.

