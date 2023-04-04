Dawson City, Yukon, Part 1

GERRY FEEHAN

This is Part I of a two-part Yukon series

I love Dawson City. Unlike cruise-ship destinations on the nearby Alaska coast, Dawson is genuinely quaint. Colorful clapboard buildings line the streets, interspersed with heritage houses leaning drunkenly on a permafrost foundation.

Diamond Tooth Gertie’s is Dawson’s historic casino and dance hall. This landmark saloon houses Canada’s oldest casino and while Gertie herself is getting a little long in the tooth the can-can girls are still high-kicking a vaudeville act each evening at 8:30, 10:30 and midnight. Happy hour at Gertie’s is from midnight to 1am. The helpful manager at our RV park—located a short walk from Gertie’s—winked when she said, “the later the show the more the skin.” I suggested to my wife Florence—purely in the interests of thorough journalism—that we take in the evening’s final performance.

Our June arrival coincided with the midnight sun’s long Yukon summer appearance. It may seem frivolous to remark that it doesn’t get dark here in summer but until you’ve actually experienced this phenomenon it is hard to appreciate. Darkness never descends; not tonight nor the next nor the night after that. Daylight is a 24/7 thing for six weeks.

There is no respite from the light. One’s natural daily rhythm quickly shuts down, confused, as if dragged through perpetual jet lag. Soon you are eating dinner at 11:45 p.m., hanging out on the dusky streets ‘til all hours and sleeping past noon; 4 a.m. is just an overcast day, juxtaposed with the normal late-night sounds of street-laughter and squealing car tires. Birds sing non-stop. One night, in this altered circadian state, I found myself busking for cash outside the venerable Westminster Hotel (ever-present ukulele in hand) at 3 a.m. with a couple of young Quebecois. And we didn’t do badly—after two hours I’d donated only thirty bucks.

Summer here is difficult to digest, but a winter of endless darkness would be interminable, unimaginable. Only after a full season hunkered down in the snow and ice of Yukon can one proclaim themself a genuine ‘sourdough’. A somewhat easier feat is attaining ‘sour toe’ certification, awarded to all those who slurp up a shot of Yukon Jack whiskey containing a dehydrated human toe—which your lips must touch. (I am now a proud member of the Sour Toe club. Fortunately I was nearly as pickled as the toe when the deed was consummated at the famous Downtown Hotel.)

Although the Klondike gold rush ended more than a century ago, Dawson retains its frontier spirit. The streets are full of entrepreneurs and oddballs. Young drifters seek adventure, mingling with cagy old-timers. Secretive men and women still comb nearby creeks, moiling for gold. Astute shopkeepers mine tourist’s pockets. Individuals all, Dawson folk march to the beat of no one’s drum but their own.

On our last night in town, just shy of midnight, we drove to an overlook offering a panoramic view of Dawson City far below. We chatted with a lovely young Metis woman picking wild herbs from the steep cliff-face. “I make tea with spruce tips, labrador, cranberry bush leaves… and sage,” she said matter-of-factly, reaching for a sprig over the precarious edge. “The caribou pass through here in October. They love sage. Come look.”

The caribou may not be wary of heights but I wasn’t going anywhere near that precipice. Nearby her friend watched, quietly slurping a beer—the same precocious gal who had inducted me into the Sour Toe hall of fame the night before. Dawson is not a big place.

Properly schooled in the art of brewing tea from local ingredients, we departed for a late night game of golf. We arrived at the Top of the World golf course after midnight, so I thought it fitting to ask the proprietress for the twilight rate. She looked at me blankly, shielding her gaze from the sun’s glare. Unwilling to invoke the wrath of the triple-bogey gods, I decided not to quibble over a reduction in green fees, paid the full fare of $24, and off we teed into the grassy tundra. On the sixth hole sunset and sunrise collided, shared only by our content twosome—and competing packs of wolves baying at the spectacle.