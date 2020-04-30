Discover Kimberley, BC

If you asked any visitor to Kimberley what they took away from their visit, their answers would likely be the very similar: Despite the incredible scenery, the great hiking, skiing, golf and the many attractions, what people take away is the sense of the community.

Kimberley is a community in every sense of the word. No matter what activity you choose to take part in, you’ll find a community group is the driver behind it.

From the dedicated members of the Kimberley Trails Society, to the creative and hard-working members of the Kimberley Arts Council, to Welcome to Kimberley, the volunteers who run the Kimberley Underground Mining Railway to the smiling volunteers who act as ski guides on the mountain and so many more, it’s locals who make Kimberley a memorable place to visit.

Kimberley is friendly. Visitor friendly. Walking friendly. Biking friendly. Adventure friendly.

Facts

• First Saturday Kimberley’s annual Arts Culture & Heritage begins its sixth season of monthly festivals from July to October in the Kimberley Platzl area – the first Saturday of each month. Enjoy live entertainment, art market, artisans at work, outdoor concerts, children’s activities and hands-on demonstrations.

• JulyFest is a weekend long celebration of sports, family and fun. From the Canadian Bocce Championships to the giant JulyFest Soccer Tournament to the parade, to the high school reunions to the music, to the longboard race, it’s a weekend with something for everyone. The nerve centre as always, is the bocce pits, located at Centennial Park. Watch the competition all day and into the evening, listening to live music and enjoying refreshments.

Weather

Summers in Kimberley are comfortably warm while the winters are freezing, snowy and mostly cloudy.

Getting Here

Driving: Vancouver to Kimberely is 870 km (335 mi), for a driving time of about 10 hours minutes along the Crowsnest Hwy/BC-3 E.

British ColumbiaCanadaKimberleykootenaytravel