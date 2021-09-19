Fort Steele set to host Spooktacular this October

Fort Steele Heritage Town will once again host their popular Spooktacular Halloween event.

Last year, Fort Steele was unable to host the event because of the pandemic; this year, the Fort is taking a number of safety precautions, including checking vaccine cards and limiting how many people can attend, to host the event as safely as possible for visitors, volunteers and staff.

Vaccine cards will be required for all participants age 13 and older. Masks will also be required – get creative and include a mask in your costume!

Pets will not be allowed at the event.

“Even though we are a pet-friendly site, this is the one day that we cannot have them here,” organizers say.

As with previous years, there will be two separate passes, one for trick-or-treaters, and one pass for non-trick-or-treaters, regardless of age.

“We will be looking for volunteers for the evening so if you are interested in helping make this evening as fun as possible, please send an email to info@fortsteele.bc.ca,” reads the post from Fort Steele. “We are all dying for some kind of normal back in our lives, and this is our staff’s favourite event to put on for everyone. Please be kind, and let’s make this a fun evening for everyone.”

Tickets for the event will only be available at Fort Steele, starting Oct. 1, with more information available soon.

Trick-or-treaters at the Fort Steele Spooktacular on Saturday, October 26, 2019. (Colin Ferguson/Syltography file)

British ColumbiaCanadaFamily activitiesHalloweenKootenaysThings to do