Kimberly: An underground railway like no other

Learn about mining history as you travel through the beautiful Mark Valley

A must-see attraction in the Kimberly area is the Kimberley Underground Mining Railway, which runs from downtown, through the Mark Creek Valley, and to Kimberly Mountain Resort.

Visitors can learn about life as a miner, and can also take a brief walk to the Sullivan Mine Powerhouse for a guided tour.

Although the attraction was closed due to the COVID-19 crisis, its operators were considering an opening later this summer. Check this website for more information.

——

See hundreds of photos and articles at westcoasttraveller.com as you plan your next adventure.

British ColumbiaCanadatravel