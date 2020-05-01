Take a tour of the Mark Creek Valley via the Kimberley Underground Mining Railway and learn about Kimberley’s rich history in mining. (Corey Bullock/Black Press Media file photo)

Kimberly: An underground railway like no other

Learn about mining history as you travel through the beautiful Mark Valley

A must-see attraction in the Kimberly area is the Kimberley Underground Mining Railway, which runs from downtown, through the Mark Creek Valley, and to Kimberly Mountain Resort.

Visitors can learn about life as a miner, and can also take a brief walk to the Sullivan Mine Powerhouse for a guided tour.

Although the attraction was closed due to the COVID-19 crisis, its operators were considering an opening later this summer. Check this website for more information.

