West Coast Wild Encounters

Favourite videos of West Coast Wildlife

The West Coast’s wildlife may occasioally come by to say hello. Here is a highlight of unexpected visitors making the most of their adventures on the West Coast from whales, bears, to a herd of elk.

For more visit The West Coast Traveller.com

Just Posted

Minor Hockey awaiting more details as to what a return to sport will look like

As the fall approaches, ordinarily bringing with it the start of the… Continue reading

LETTER: Tourism Minister responds to criticism

As BC’s Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, I’d like to respond… Continue reading

Top local breweries to visit on the B.C. Ale Trail

Abbotsford, Victoria, Penticton, Kimberley and Port Alberni all topped the list

Letter to the editor: Weighing the pros and cons of Teck expansion in Elk Valley

Tracy Flynn – Fairmont Hot Springs Teck’s proposed coal mine expansion in… Continue reading

Category 2, 3 fires to be banned in Southeast and Coastal Fire Centres

There are similar bans in the Kamloops and Cariboo Fire Centres as well

Another $1 billion borrowed for B.C. municipalities, transit

Province wants to match latest federal COVID-19 aid

COVID-19 lockdowns reduced the earth’s seismic noise by up to 50%

New study looked at seismic stations from 117 countries during the pandemic

COVID-19: Rental guests to be limited, B.C.’s Dr. Bonnie Henry says

B.C. reports another 30 more cases, one more death

‘We failed him:’ Saskatchewan health officials sorry over B.C. man’s drowning death

The final moments of Samwel Uko’s life have been detailed in documents provided to his family

Rally held outside Victoria hospital for Indigenous man allegedly denied medical care

A First Nations member of the Canadian Armed forces was denied respectful care says family

Highway of Tears memorial totem pole to be raised in northern B.C.

Totem pole will stand overlooking the Skeena river, providing place for families to visit, remember

4 police officers injured in arrest of naked man walking near Lower Mainland river: RCMP

Leandro Lamar Roth is accused of assaulting a police officer, but remains at large

‘Give turtles a brake’: Conservation group asking motorists to slow down

Nature Conservancy of Canada is asking people to slow down and help turtles cross the road

Man found not criminally responsible in fatal Salmon Arm church shooting

Matrix Gathergood confined to hospital for decision by Forensic Psychiatric Commission

