Harbour Air in Vancouver (Contributed/Harbour Air)

1-hour seaplane service between Vancouver and Seattle to soon take flight

For about $370 one-way, passengers can take off in Coal Harbour and touch down in downtown Seattle

British Columbians will soon have another option when it comes to quick travel from Vancouver to Seattle.

In a statement Thursday, Harbour Air and Kenmore Air announced the companies will be launching a new partnership service, offering a twice-a-day seaplane connecting the busy West Coast cities in one-hour travel time, set to kick off April 26.

“We are thrilled to expand our relationship with Kenmore Air to launch this new international route that will enable people to fly between downtown Vancouver and downtown Seattle in one hour,” Randy Wright, Harbour Air Seaplanes president, said in a news release.

For about $370 one-way, passengers can take off in Coal Harbour and touch down in downtown Seattle in either the morning or mid-afternoon Monday to Friday.

Kenmore Air already operates daily seaplane flights from Victoria to Seattle, seeing nearly 20,000 passengers annually.

“Increasing cross-border collaboration has been top of mind for government, technology and business leaders alike, and we believe this route provides a fast, convenient and much needed solution,” Kenmore Air president Todd Banks said.

Premier John Horgan welcomed the new route connecting Vancouver to the Emerald City, calling the move one that will strengthen the connection between the province and neighbouring Washington State.

“Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee and I have been working hard to grow our economies, find new opportunities to expand our flourishing tech and innovation corridor, and create good jobs on both sides of the border,” he said in a statement.

In March, Horgan announced the province would fund $300,000 towards a Washington State business case study connecting the two regions by high-speed rail.

In addition to the I-5 freeway, B.C. and Washington are already linked by Amtrak rail, airports and fast ferry service from Victoria.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
A doggone Disney day

Just Posted

Kimberley’s Kaila Buchy off to nationals with Cotter rink

Kimberley’s Kaila Buchy is off on Saturday to Saint Andrews, New Brunswick… Continue reading

Review of current exhibition in the Gallery at Centre 64

Wildlife, landscapes, flowers and figures on display at Centre 64

Kimberley’s new garbage truck on the way

New collection system to be in place in May or June says CAO

Spotlight on Change

Spring is the season of revival; a time of taking stock and… Continue reading

Grizzlies tie up series 2-2 against Nitros in games three and four

The KIJHL Finals between Kimberley Dynamiters and Revelstoke Grizzlies continued on Monday… Continue reading

VIDEO: Kimberley Alpine Resort helicopter Easter egg drop

For the first time in their history, Kimberley Alpine Resort conducted a… Continue reading

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Committee recommends better settlement services for vulnerable refugees

Yazidi refugees face barriers in accessing affordable housing, mental health services, report says

Senators fear legal pot will hike number of Canadians barred entry to U.S.

Public Safety Minister says no reason why legalizing marijuana should create headaches at border

Fraser Institute study lists bad decisions, failure to act, as ICBC debt mounted

New Democrat government has confirmed the corporation faces a $1.3 billion loss this fiscal year

1-hour seaplane service between Vancouver and Seattle to soon take flight

For about $370 one-way, passengers can take off in Coal Harbour and touch down in downtown Seattle

B.C. golfer flirts with top spot at Masters

Abbotsford PGA pro sits in third-place tie as first round comes to close at Augusta National.

B.C. invests $7.8M into wood exports, technology

Forestry minister said expanding exports to Asia was key

A doggone Disney day

Service dogs in training take a field trip to Disneyland Califorina

Most Read

  • 1-hour seaplane service between Vancouver and Seattle to soon take flight

    For about $370 one-way, passengers can take off in Coal Harbour and touch down in downtown Seattle

  • A doggone Disney day

    Service dogs in training take a field trip to Disneyland Califorina