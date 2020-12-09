Vice President Mike Pence speaks during the eighth meeting of the National Space Council at the Kennedy Space Center Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, in Cape Canaveral , Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Vice President Mike Pence speaks during the eighth meeting of the National Space Council at the Kennedy Space Center Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, in Cape Canaveral , Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

1st woman, next man on moon will come from these NASA 18

Vice-President Mike Pence introduced the astronauts Wednesday at the close of his final meeting as chairman of the National Space Council

NASA has named the 18 astronauts — half of them women — who will train for its Artemis moon-landing program.

The first woman and next man on the moon will come from this elite group.

Vice-President Mike Pence introduced the astronauts Wednesday at the close of his final meeting as chairman of the National Space Council. The announcement was made at Florida’s Kennedy Space Center, beneath one of only three remaining Saturn V moon rockets from the 1960s and 1970s Apollo program.

Pence noted that the last of the 12 men to walk on the moon, the late Apollo 17 commander Gene Cernan, wanted nothing more than to remove “last” from his title. Cernan’s final lunar footsteps were on Dec. 14, 1972.

“He spent the rest of his natural life advocating for America to go back to the moon, and we are going to honour Gene Cernan’s memory,” Pence told the small crowd, seated several feet apart from one another.

Five of the astronauts — the only ones in attendance — walked onto the stage, waving and wearing masks.

NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine stressed there would be more astronauts joining the group. NASA has 47 active astronauts.

The space agency is aiming for a moon landing by 2024, although the chances of that happening are growing increasingly dim. The upcoming change in administration also adds uncertainty.

Half of the NASA astronauts have spaceflight experience. Two are at the International Space Station right now: Kate Rubins and Victor Glover.

The two astronauts who performed the world’s first all-female spacewalk last year made the cut: Christina Koch and Jessica Meir.

It’s a fairly young group, with most in their 30s or 40s. The oldest is 55, the youngest 32. Only two — Joe Acaba and Stephanie Wilson — flew on NASA’s old space shuttles.

The other experienced members on the list include Kjell Lindgren, Anne McClain and Scott Tingle, all former space station residents.

Among those yet to rocket into space: Kayla Barron, Raja Chari, Matthew Dominick, Woody Hoburg, Jonny Kim, Nicole Mann, Jasmin Moghbeli, Frank Rubio and Jessica Watkins.

Marcia Dunn, The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Pamela Anderson calls on Horgan to ban fur farming in B.C. after COVID-19 outbreak at Fraser Valley mink farm

Just Posted

Pictured is Ted Murrell, Manager of Cranbrook’s Save On Foods, presenting a cheque to Brent Bidston, President and Pilot of Angel Flight East Kootenay on Wednesday, December 9, 2020. Save On Foods locations across the Kootenays have banded together to raise funds for the charity. This year over $14,000 was raised. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman file)
Save On Foods raises over $14,000 for Angel Flight East Kootenay

Stores in Kimberley, Cranbrook, Sparwood, Fernie, Golden and Nelson participated

Mount Baker Secondary School in Cranbrook. Photo courtesy SD5.
Potential COVID-19 exposure reported at Mount Baker Secondary in Cranbrook

The individual was present at school on November 30, December 1

Kimberley Alpine Resort set to open one day early thanks to snow making operations, made possible by colder temperatures. Matt Mosteller photo.
Kimberley Alpine Resort to begin season one day early

KAR will open for operations Friday, Dec. 11

Making the donation on behalf of the USW Local 1-405 are from front to back socially distant are: Haylie Farquhar Lifeguard, receiving the donation Heather Smith Kimberley Food Bank, Ilo Van Gilder Aquatic Coordinator, Loreen Wilson Park and Arena Caretaker and Kim Tuff Bylaw Officer. File submitted.
USW Local 1-405 Annual Food Bank donations

The United Steelworkers are proud to be community members first and foremost… Continue reading

. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
74 new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health

27 residents and one staff member have tested positive at a long-term care home in Oliver

Danger tape blocks off driveways at a mink farm in Chilliwack on Dec. 7, 2020 after an outbreak was declared. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)
Mink on Chilliwack farm test positive for COVID-19 virus

Government sent samples to lab after eight farm workers also tested positive

Medical personnel wear protective gear to wheel a patient into St. Paul’s Hospital in Vancouver, B.C. on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
B.C.’s earliest COVID-19 vaccines go to health care workers first

Aim is to immunize 400,000 people by end of March

(Libreshot.com)
Wealth tax could fund $20B in aid, child care for 1.3M impoverished Canadian kids: report

Indigenous children experienced higher than average rates of child poverty

Healthcare workers at St. Paul’s Hospital acknowledge applause and cheers from people outside the hospital, as a convoy of first responders with lights and sirens activated parade past to show support for the hospital staff, in Vancouver, British Columbia, April 5, 2020. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
‘Claps that Count’: Canadian nurses launch unique fundraising campaign

‘Claps that Counts’ offers a tangible way to support nurses by listening to a one-minute track

Nelson City Hall staff person Sandy Kobe with a FoodCycler used in a city staff room. Photo: City of Nelson
VIDEO: Nelson will use unique technology to reduce composting costs

Program will provide a processing machine to countertops in every household

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

BC Ferries has clear rules about mask wearing, but says its employees are not enforcers. (Zoe Ducklow photo)
Unmasking BC Ferries: Questions raised about COVID-19 rules, enforcement

Ferry corporation says crew not enforcers, random RCMP checks aimed at car decks

A physical distancing sign is seen during a media tour of Hastings Elementary school in Vancouver on September 2, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. teachers had no say in decision to rule out winter break extension: BCTF

Other provinces have moved to virtual learning for the tail end of semester

Crews affix radio tags to salmon at the Big Bar landslide site 100km north of Lillooet this summer. Fisheries and Oceans Canada has approved the construction of a permanent fishway at the site. (Fisheries and Oceans Canada photo)
Permanent fishway approved for Big Bar landslide site

$176-million project will be completed by spring of 2022

Most Read