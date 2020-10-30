Abbotsford pumpkin carver’s creations include fallen police officer

Expert Abbotsford pumpkin carver Rick Chong is at it again this year, creating both whimsical and heart-warming contributions for Halloween.

Chong’s intricately carved creations this year include a tribute to fallen Abbotsford Police Const. Allan Young, 55, who was assaulted in Nelson on July 16 and died in hospital three days later.

In 2018, Chong paid tribute to Const. John Davidson – who was fatally shot in the line of duty on Nov. 6, 2017 at the age of 53 – and the Humboldt Broncos hockey team, whose bus was involved in a collision in April of that year, resulting in the deaths of 16 people.

Chong carves 30 pumpkins every year and displays them outside his home at #34-3087 Immel St., where he also collects donations for the Run for the Cure breast cancer event.

The pumpkins are set up in the afternoon and are lit up when it begins to get dark.

Among the carvings in this year’s display are Scooby-Doo, Jack Nicholson as The Joker, the logo from the hit Broadway musical Hamilton, and Stitch from the animated film Lilo and Stitch.



