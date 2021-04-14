Among the items that Dorothy Agnew of Abbotsford received for her recent 100th birthday were gifts from the Abbotsford Police Department and a special cake. (Submitted photo)

Among the items that Dorothy Agnew of Abbotsford received for her recent 100th birthday were gifts from the Abbotsford Police Department and a special cake. (Submitted photo)

Abbotsford woman receives more than 600 cards from public for 100th birthday

Dorothy Agnew’s family had made the request to celebrate the occasion on March 18

An Abbotsford woman couldn’t have a celebration for her 100th birthday on March 18, due to the pandemic, but the public made up for it by sending her more than 600 cards.

Dorothy Agnew received the greetings after her family made a public request through the media prior to her birthday.

Agnew was still receiving the cards as of Tuesday (April 13).

Among the mail she received were official letters from the Queen and several Members of Parliament, cards from students at four schools, and two cards signed by members of the Abbotsford Police Department (APD).

RELATED: Birthday cards requested for Abbotsford woman turning 100

The APD also gave her a special coin and a book on the history of the local police department signed by Chief Mike Serr.

Her granddaughter Shelley Darlington said all the attention even perked up Agnew’s 97-year-old brother, who lives in the same building as her.

“Her younger brother Jack, who said he didn’t want to live to 100 because of all the fuss, changed his mind when he saw the book (from the APD). Like true siblings, Grandma told her little brother to get his hands off HER book.”

The cards came from all over, including Saskatchewan, Ontario and Tennessee.

Agnew also received a drive-by birthday parade, flowers, gifts and a three-piece cake that spelled out her age. The cake was made by Tasty Treats Fraser Valley in Aldergrove and purchased by Perfection Cleaning.

Darlington said Agnew was thrilled with all the greetings.

“She is so grateful for all the love shown to her by strangers. She cannot believe that people that don’t know her took the time to send her a card,” she said.

“Our family is so grateful to everyone who helped make my grandma’s birthday special and memorable one in this tough time we are all in.”

Agnew was born March 18, 1921 in New Westminster, and still lives on her own. She has three children, five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Her first great-great-grandchild is due in June.


vhopes@abbynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Seniors

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Dorothy Agnew of Abbotsford received more than 600 cards from the public for her recent 100th birthday. (Submitted photo)

Dorothy Agnew of Abbotsford received more than 600 cards from the public for her recent 100th birthday. (Submitted photo)

Previous story
QUIZ: How much do you know about the world’s most famous shipwreck?

Just Posted

A photograph of bear scat shot in town in Kimberley on April 14 that shows bears are up and around once more. Kim Tuff photo.
WildSafeBC back for the season as bears begin to emerge from hibernation

WildSafeBC Kimberley-Cranbrook has resumed their operations, working to prevent conflict with wildlife… Continue reading

The city still intends to reopen the aquatic centre this July, but recent high COVID numbers mean council will have to discuss it. Bulletin file
City of Kimberley still hopes to reopen aquatic centre this summer

Kimberley council received a brief update on renovations at the Aquatic Centre… Continue reading

Typing stock image taken from pixabay.com
OPINION: Learning tough lessons from a shocking incident of racism

Throughout the pandemic, a frequent response of mine to the question ‘how’ve… Continue reading

FILE — In this March 31, 2021 file photo, a nurse fills a syringe with a dose of the Johnson & Johnson’s one-dose COVID-19 vaccine at the Vaxmobile, at the Uniondale Hempstead Senior Center, in Uniondale, N.Y. The U.S. is recommending a “pause” in administration of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to investigate reports of potentially dangerous blood clots. In a joint statement Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration said it was investigating clots in six women in the days after vaccination, in combination with reduced platelet counts. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
72 new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health

This brings the total number of cases in the region to 9,666 since the pandemic began

Photo collage of loved ones lost to substance use and overdose. (Photo courtesy Moms Stop The Harm)
B.C. overdose deaths still rising 5 years after public health emergency declared

Moms Stop the Harm calls on B.C. to provide safe supply in response to deadly illicit drug use

(AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, FIle)
VIDEO: ‘Extremely, extremely rare’ blood clots ‘may be linked’ to AstraZeneca, Health Canada says

One case of the adverse effect has been reported in Canada

A still from the video taken of a violent arrest on May 30, 2020 in downtown Kelowna. (File)
Kelowna Mountie charged with assault for caught-on-camera violent arrest

Const. Siggy Pietrzak was filmed punching a suspected impaired driver at least 10 times during an arrest

A screenshot from a Nuu-chah-nulth healing song and performance created in collaboration between Hjalmer Wenstob and Timmy Masso. (Screenshot from YouTube)
WATCH: Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation brothers produce COVID-19 healing song

Hjalmer Wenstob and Timmy Masso share dance and inspiration.

Health Canada headquarters in Ottawa. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)
Health Canada releases guidelines for reducing COVID-19 transmission at home

Improve indoor air quality by opening up your windows and doors, among the encouraged ventilation measures

(Submitted image)
B.C. martial arts gym refusing patrons who have been vaccinated, wear masks

Interior Health has already issued a ticket to Flow Academy for non-compliance with public health orders

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

MP Todd Doherty took to Facebook after his family recently received threats. (Todd Doherty, MP Facebook photo)
‘I don’t run and I don’t hide’: Cariboo MP says RCMP probing threats made against family

Todd Doherty has also notified House of Commons Protective Services

Two men walk past a sign on Main Street in downtown Vancouver, B.C., Monday, April 5, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Calls for government transparency in COVID data continue as B.C.’s 3rd wave wears on

Social media, where both information and misinformation can spread like wildfire, has not helped

The music video for “Green and Blue” featured a Willington Care Centre in Burnaby as well as some of the volunteers and employees. (Screenshot/Todd Richard)
‘Green and Blue’: B.C. country musician releases tribute song for front-line workers

Richard’s new single has been viewed more than 3,000 times on his YouTube channel

Most Read