Cari McGillivray posted head-turning video of two grizzly bears fighting, shot near Stewart, B.C., to social media on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. (Screenshot)

Animals, house parties, manhunts: Top 10 most read stories across B.C. in 2019

Here are the stories that caught your eye in 2019

It was a busy year for news across B.C. this past year, with everything from crazy animal stories to a manhunt for two fugitives making the news.

Here are the top 10 most read stories from across the province:

VIDEO: Grizzly bears fight along northern B.C. highway in rare footage

Cari McGillivray saw a rare and amazing sight near Stewart, B.C., in September, and luckily was able to film it for the rest of us. McGillivray saw two bears bears wrestling across the roadway and standing on their hind legs several times.

Fishermen land piranhas in Nanaimo’s Westwood Lake

It wasn’t quite like a scene from the Piranha movie series, but two fishermen were surprised when they caught something much different from the rainbow trout they were angling for in Nanaimo’s Westwood Lake.

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service confirmed this fish caught in Westwood Lake this week was a red-bellied piranha and is the second piranha caught in the lake this year. (Submitted)

Bodies of B.C. fugitives believed to have been found in Manitoba

In August, a nationwide manhunt for two Vancouver Island men wanted for the killing of three people in remote, northern B.C. came to an end.

PHOTOS: Salmon Arm trail cam takes rare shot of wolverine

It was a beautiful day in Salmon Arm in October as Grant Hiebert captured what he thinks is the photo of a lifetime.

A once-in-a-lifetime photo of a wolverine. (SIMDeer)

‘You don’t have to do this:’ Prince George man tells black bear as it tries to drown him

It was a terrifying day for this Prince George man as a black bear chased him and tried to drown him in a lake on the outskirts of the city.

A fight with a bear left a scar Brandon Lattie will never forget. (Brandon Lattie)

WATCH: Video of rocking Surrey house party in 1990 ‘almost like you’re there,’ filmmaker says

“It’s a time capsule, for sure,” is how Rick DeBank describes a video he took of a rollicking Surrey house party from 1990.

Party-goers in Rick DeBanks’ video filmed in 1990. (Photo: youtube.com)

VIDEO: Dashcam shows semi truck rollover in Abbotsford

The man who took the video said he thought “I going to die,” but luckily, the dramatic rollover led to only minor injuries.

Dramatic footage shows a semi truck crash into a truck, then roll over on Sumas Way. (Submitted)

‘The system has fallen apart:’ Victoria woman’s son died a day after being accepted to treatment centre

Jan Mahoney thought the worst was over when she finally got her son, Michael, into a treatment facility. Tragically, she was wrong.

Michael Mahoney died at 21 from a fatal dose of opioids, just a day after his application to a Tier 5 treatment centre was accepted. His mother, Jan Mahoney, now says the application and waiting process for getting Michael into treatment took far too long. (Photo courtesy of Jan Mahoney)

B.C. senior’s $368 ticket for cellphone in cupholder sparks debate

A $368 ticket given to a Richmond senior who left her phone in her car’s cupholder while driving sparked outrage for many.

ICBC insurance renewals get more complicated this year

The province’s public insurer, rarely popular, got a complicated new overhaul by the B.C. government this year.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Black Press Media’s best photos of 2019

Just Posted

Kimberley Nordic Club hosting 13th annual NYE Torchlight Ski

The event raises funds for the Kimberley Nordic Racers

Local paraglider shares his love of the sport

Paragliding can be done at many different levels in numerous locations around the region

Grater Good donates to the Kimberley Helping Hands Food Bank

The donation went towards the annual Christmas Hamper program

Kimberley Bulletin, a year in review, part one

The Bulletin’s annual year in review, from January to March.

Kimberley RCMP give a little extra at Christmas

For years the Kimberley RCMP officers, civilian and municipal employees and their… Continue reading

Animals, house parties, manhunts: Top 10 most read stories across B.C. in 2019

Here are the stories that caught your eye in 2019

LifeLabs facing proposed class action over data breach affecting up to 15M clients

LifeLabs said the data hack affected up to 15 million customers, almost all of them in Ontario and B.C.

B.C. VIEWS: A toast to civil debate in the new year

Not only is name calling juvenile, it is unproductive

Canadians with health issues face difficulty finding affordable life insurance

There’s a trend of people needing insurance for a longer period

Ten-year-old B.C. girl dies after medical emergency on flight

The coroner says an investigation is underway to confirm the cause of her death.

Markstrom makes 49 saves as Canucks edge Kings 3-2

Pettersson nets game-winner for Vancouver

The top stories and trends that defined the past decade in Canada

Opioids, gender identity and real estate all big talkers since 2010

Canada crushed 6-0 by Russia, loses star Lafrenière to injury at world juniors

Canadians look to regroup Monday against Germany

Border agents on the lookout for parental abductions during holiday season

‘Good year or bad year, in Quebec we’re talking about 100 or so cases,’ said Pina Arcamone

Most Read