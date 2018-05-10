B.C. cities crack top 15 ‘marriage hotspots’

Single? A handful of cities across B.C. are home to the ‘most pro-marriage singles in Canada.’

For those all-too-often sitting at the singles table, you may be simply looking for love in the wrong city.

That’s according to anonymous data collected by EliteSingles Canada, comparing analyzed responses on marriage from 40,000 of its members when asked about the statement: marriage is important for me and should be for my partner.

The top three ‘marriage hotspots’ – or cities with more singles interested in tying the knot – were St. Johns in Newfoundland followed by Richmond Hill and Vaghan in Ontario.

While nowhere in B.C. cracked the top five, Coquitlam was ranked seventh, followed by Burnaby and Surrey.

Abbotsford was ranked 12th.