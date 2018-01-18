B.C. commuters vote to rename bus service to ‘Jeff’

The company asked and the people of Facebook answered

Translink, BC Transit and… Jeff?

This is what the ridership of Tofino Bus All Island Express recommended as the new name for the company’s fleet of buses.

The Vancouver Island bus service took to Facebook this week asking for suggestions on a new name.

At first the ideas were pretty tame such as “VI Express” and “West Island Express”, some even suggested just using “All Island Express.”

But then one Facebook user, named David Taylor, suggested “Jeff” as the new name.

Since then more than 1,000 people have commented supporting Taylor’s suggestion and making arguments in favour of choosing the name.

“Jeff is a fairly simple name and easy to work around and some of the best people I can think of are also named Jeff” wrote one user.

The new name will be featured on the side of its buses.

The Tofino Bus All Island Express provides transportation services to most parts of Vancouver Island, as well as a direct connection to Vancouver.

Previous story
Best B.C. cities to live in: millennial edition

Just Posted

Tricky snowpack this weekend: Avalanche Canada

Strong to extreme winds and wet snow creating a touchy slab.

Kimberley Skating Club to host East Kootenay Invitational this weekend

The three day event is free for spectators.

Kimberley Dynamiters beat Rockets 6-1; Prepare for last 10 games

JOSH LOCKHART The Kimberley Dynamiters were in action on Tuesday night as… Continue reading

Arts BC Community Cultural Forum coming to Centre 64

On Wednesday, February 7, 2018, The Kimberley Arts Council at Centre 64… Continue reading

2018 Teck Kootenay Cup

Teams from the east and west kootenays competed in Kimberley last weekend.

Deer party at corner of Dalgren and Montgomery

12 deer were spotted crossing the street to Mark Creek.

B.C. commuters vote to rename bus service to ‘Jeff’

The company asked and the people of Facebook answered

New Denver emergency ward to remain 24/7

Interior Health says it’s postponing changes to operating hours.

Students frustrated by UBCO response to harassment allegations

Students on the Kelowna campus were unaware of resources and worried about lack of communication

Opinion: Dare to be smarter

Just say no works for more than just substance abuse

‘Sing Me a Song’ about B.C. for a chance at $1,000 contest prize

Entries due by March 30 for lieutenant-governor’s British Columbia-themed competition

Facing reality of death, B.C. man learns real meaning of life

Even while preparing for the end, something inside Keven Drews won’t let him stop living

Former B.C. fire chief gets seven months for possession of child porn

The 63-year-old pleaded guilty during a brief hearing last year to one count

B.C. VIEWS: Public school ‘crisis’ doesn’t exist

More teachers pour in, union wants results suppressed

Most Read

  • B.C. commuters vote to rename bus service to ‘Jeff’

    The company asked and the people of Facebook answered