Mitchel Cook is aiming to do 1000 burpees in an hour to set a new Guinness World Records mark. (Submitted photo)

Mitchel Cook is aiming to do 1000 burpees in an hour to set a new Guinness World Records mark. (Submitted photo)

B.C. man aims to set Guinness World Record with 1,000 burpees in 1 hour

21-year-old ready to make public attempt Nov. 5 in Parksville

Nanoose Bay’s Mitchel Cook will attempt to break the Guinness World Records standard for chest-to-ground burpees tonight at 6 p.m. at the Nanoose Place Community Centre.

The 21-year-old former Oceanside Generals hockey player hopes to break the 1,000 mark in 60 minutes. Nobody has achieved the standard to date.

READ MORE: Nanoose Bay man, 21, aims to set new Guinness World Records standard for burpees

Cook said his training went well and has been consistently improving every week, making adjustments leading up to today.

As an incentive, Cook is also using the event to raise funds for the National Police Federation Foundation, a non-profit organization that aims to assist families of fallen on-duty, off-duty and serving National Police Federation members.

Cook’s world record attempt is open to the public but will people will need to wear a mask inside the centre and also provide proof of double vaccination.

Michael.Briones@pqbnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

FitnessParksville

Previous story
Moose on the loose: Saskatoon school gets surprise morning visitor

Just Posted

The new BC Senior Curling champions are Kimberley's Buchy rink, shown above accepting the trophy in Abbotsfod. L -R Skip Tom Buchy, Third Dave Toffolo, Second Kevin Maffioli and Lead Darren Will
Kimberley’s Buchy wins provincial seniors curling championship

RDEK board office in Cranbrook. File photo.
Rob Gay elected RDEK chair for 11th year

FILE – B.C. Premier John Horgan speaks in Vancouver, on Thursday, September 16, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. Premier John Horgan diagnosed with cancer following throat biopsy

Tyler Russell puts the puck in the back of the net for the Dynamiters second goal of the night on their way to a 4-3 win over Creston Valley. Paul Rodgers photo.
Kimberley Dynamiters battle hard for exciting 4-3 win over Creston Valley Thunder Cats