B.C. man charged after streaking at Seattle Mariners’ game

David McClearn of Vancouver was caught running naked across the baseball field last weekend

What started as a bet has turned into possible jail time for one B.C. man.

David McClearn, 28, has been charged with criminal trespassing in relation to a streaking stunt during the Seattle Mariners baseball game vs. the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday at Safeco Field.

The misdemeanour charge carries a maximum sentence of 364 days in jail or a $5,000 fine, said Dan Nolte with the Seattle City Attorney’s Office on Tuesday.

“He doesn’t have a criminal record, so we wouldn’t pursue a sentence anywhere near that severe,” Nolte said.

McClearn, who lives in Vancouver, was dared to streak across the field for $80, according to a GoFundMe account now looking to raise money for his legal fees.

Shortly after being tackled by security, he was arrested and placed in King County jail, then released Sunday on CAD$2,000 bail.

His arraignment at Seattle Municipal Court is scheduled for Wednesday.

