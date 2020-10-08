Loofie Saves Halloween is an interactive children’s book developed by South Surrey moms Lori Russell and Lu Lee Kombe. (Contributed graphic)

B.C. moms pen book to help kids have a safe and spooky Halloween

Loofie Saves Halloween offers option for keeping the day safe and fun, authors say

A pair of South Surrey moms aiming to ease the stress of Halloween in a pandemic have released a kids book that offers up an alternative to traditional trick-or-treating.

Loofie Saves Halloween, co-authored by Lori Russell and Lu Lee Kombe, is about making sure every child can enjoy the spooky day while staying safe and healthy, a news release issued Thursday (Oct. 8) states.

“We have felt the stress of trying to plan a safe Halloween for our little ones, and we know other parents are also in this situation,” Russell said in the release.

“We want to make sure every child can celebrate Halloween 2020… especially those that are immunocompromised and cannot trick-or-treat.”

Loofie Saves Halloween is intended to be read to kids by a parent or caregiver prior to the spooky day. Then, come Oct. 31, have the main character, Loofie the Candy Monster, hide Halloween candy indoors for the youngsters to seek out while in costume.

It’s “an interactive children’s book that will have kids playing eye spy to look for candy in the pictures, and around their own home.”

Kombe, who also illustrated the 24-page paperback, described it as “think Easter Bunny meets that little guy who hangs out on a shelf and Christmas time!”

It is available on Amazon for $17.29.


tholmes@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BooksCoronavirusSurrey

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Loofie Saves Halloween is an interactive children’s book developed by South Surrey moms Lori Russell and Lu Lee Kombe. (Contributed graphic)

Previous story
Look for Mars in the Kootenay sky, tonight
Next story
COVID-19: B.C.’s top doctor to receive honorary degree from Royal Roads University

Just Posted

BC VOTES: Clovechok is running on his record

Clovechok is the Liberal candidate for Columbia River Revelstoke

Saving the inner child: Life after Cranbrook’s St. Eugene residential school

“I struggled with alcoholism for the longest time. I drank just to numb out the pain. I didn’t have to think about things I had gone through.”

Sinixt and B.C. argue rights at Supreme Court of Canada

The case of Richard Desautel was heard in Ottawa

BC VOTES: Columbia River-Revelstoke Green Party candidate is Fairmont’s Samson Boyer

Boyer ran in 2017 as well

BC VOTES: Revelstoke city councillor vying for Columbia River Revelstoke seat

Nicole Cherlet has lived in the city for 12 years and owns Big Mountain Kitchen

B.C. passes 10,000 COVID-19 cases since beginning of pandemic

110 new cases, one new death, Dr. Bonnie Henry reports

Interior Health reports zero new COVID-19 cases

Twenty-three cases are active and one person remains in hospital

Six RCMP officers injured in four days in B.C.’s southern interior

Officers were injured while arresting volatile individuals, say RCMP

B.C. party leaders talk taxes, housing at board of trade event

The board says more than 150,000 jobs have been lost in Greater Vancouver

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Letters: Searching for family; trapping

Search for family My name is Rod Moss, I live in Melbourne… Continue reading

Nearly half of parents are willing to accept ‘less rigorous’ testing of COVID vaccine: UBC

There are currently more than 180 COVID-19 vaccine candidates in development

Nightclubs are banned, but a Lower Mainland sex club is open during COVID-19

‘Lifestyle club’ says its pandemic precautions keep participants safe

B.C. Liberals offer bridge financing, no more small business tax

Tourism, hospitality companies may close by Christmas

Most Read