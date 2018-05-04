B.C. parrot sings along to Adele for National Bird Day

Could Cosmo, a parrot at the Vancouver Aquarium, be the next viral sensation?

A B.C. bird is giving Adele a run for her money.

Cosmo, a blue-fronted Amazon parrot, is an old hand at covering female powerhouse ballads – she likes Alanis Morisette, Sarah McLaughlin and Tina Turner.

For variety, she’ll occasionally sing along to U2 and George Michael.

But on Friday, in celebration of National Bird Day, Cosmo decided to put on a show from her home at the Vancouver Aquarium crooning none other than Grammy Award-winning star Adele.

Cosmo is one of two parrots that live in the aquarium’s Graham Amazon Gallery.

Gino, a double yellow-fronted Amazon parrot, also sings along to music as part of the “enrichment sessions” that he and Cosmo take part in at the aquarium.

Other sessions focus on changing up the scenery and exposing them to new places or sights and smells.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
May the fourth be with you: B.C. company bakes up sweet treats

Just Posted

Seniors Games call goes out to local athletes

As the Kimberley/Cranbrook 2018 55+ BC Games draw nearer, the call for local athletes to participates has gone out.

Tour de Eddie raises funds for Parkinsons research

In honor of his Dad Eddie, Brent Jossy and his wife Leah… Continue reading

Deadline set for union vote on CP Rail offers

Unions urging members to reject ratification vote.

East Kootenay Friends of Refugees Society meeting

The East Kootenay Friends of Refugees Society (formerly Friends of Burma). will… Continue reading

Membership drive for new equestrian club

A new club has formed in Cranbrook that will provide horse enthusiasts… Continue reading

BC Lions in the House program comes to McKim

The BC Lions in the House program came to Kimberley on Tuesday… Continue reading

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

B.C. RCMP assisting Toronto police to identify potential sexual assault victims

Taekwondo coach charged in Toronto for 13 sexual offences against a child.

Man pours fuel inside B.C. government office

Suspect dumped an oil-gas mixture on desks and counters of B.C. ministries before fleeing the scene

May the fourth be with you: B.C. company bakes up sweet treats

Victoria’s Empire Donuts quickly sold out of their Star Wars themed items

B.C. parents riled after son’s Halloween photos used in anti-SOGI speech

Culture Guard’s Kari Simpson has been using a former student’s photo in presentations.

Some Canadian Starbucks shops to close for bias, inclusivity training

Starbucks Canada president Michael Conway said sessions will will address implicit bias

Hawaii lava evacuees wake to uncertain future

63 evacuees and more than a dozen dogs and a dozen more cat are displaced

Whitecaps hope teen Alphonso Davies brings relief in Minnesota

At five-foot-11 and 160 pounds, Davies has grown physically from when he first joined the team

Most Read