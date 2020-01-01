B.C.’s first baby of 2020 arrives in New Westminster

B.C.’s first baby of the new decade was born at Royal Columbian Hospital in New Westminster.
The little one arrived at 12:01 a.m., weighing 4 lbs, 10 oz, according to a B.C. government Twitter account.
More to come
Child was born at 12:01 a.m. at Royal Columbian Hospital
B.C.’s first baby of the new decade was born at Royal Columbian Hospital in New Westminster.
The little one arrived at 12:01 a.m., weighing 4 lbs, 10 oz, according to a B.C. government Twitter account.
More to come
Mark your calendars for January 12
A Cranbrook woman is asking for help after her dog was severely… Continue reading
Katrine Conroy says progress has been made despite squabbling leaders
The team heads to Creston and Cranbrook for the first games of the New Year.
There’s still time to purchase tickets for the event, hosted by Wildsight
$75 credit for digital news subscriptions and no more federal carbon tax in Alberta, too
See if your local hospital’s in-patient wards operated over capacity in 2018/19
Manager promises upgrades, including a safari park and better accommodation for big cats
Warnings cover much of the province on New Year’s Eve
Two young men from Alaska were killed in Tatshenshini-Alsek Provincial Park
A woman claims she had to leave the Kelowna area to avoid further harassment by RCMP members
A year in review: the shocking, stirring and amazing stories that caught our attention
Uniquely decorated house attracted more than 2,000 Potterheads in one weekend for a good cause
The Bulletin’s annual year in review, from April to June.
$75 credit for digital news subscriptions and no more federal carbon tax in Alberta, too
A woman claims she had to leave the Kelowna area to avoid further harassment by RCMP members
Two young men from Alaska were killed in Tatshenshini-Alsek Provincial Park
Olivia and Oliver top the list of baby names
Uniquely decorated house attracted more than 2,000 Potterheads in one weekend for a good cause
Manager promises upgrades, including a safari park and better accommodation for big cats