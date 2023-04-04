B.C.’s newest millionaire hits a Vancouver Island record $55M on Lotto Max

Greater Victoria area bookkeeper looking to retire, buy a house with a dock

Sidney resident William Scott Gurney thought he was going to have a productive day at work – until he heard the news someone in Greater Victoria had won $55 million.

After checking his ticket, Gurney realized he was that person.

A bookkeeper by trade, he’s now looking ahead to retirement and buying a family home on the Island – somewhere with a dock as he loves crabbing.

Residents’ speculation was put to rest Tuesday (April 4) when the B.C. Lottery Corporation announced the identity of the February $55 million Lotto Max jackpot winner – the largest prize won on Vancouver Island.

Since the Feb. 28 draw residents have been wondering who the Island’s newest millionaire is and where the ticket was purchased.

He purchased the ticket at the Save-On-Foods location on Beacon Avenue in Sidney.

