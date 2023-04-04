Sidney resident William Scott Gurney won $55 million in the Feb. 28 Lotto Max draw. (Courtesy BCLC)

Sidney resident William Scott Gurney won $55 million in the Feb. 28 Lotto Max draw. (Courtesy BCLC)

B.C.’s newest millionaire hits a Vancouver Island record $55M on Lotto Max

Greater Victoria area bookkeeper looking to retire, buy a house with a dock

Sidney resident William Scott Gurney thought he was going to have a productive day at work – until he heard the news someone in Greater Victoria had won $55 million.

After checking his ticket, Gurney realized he was that person.

A bookkeeper by trade, he’s now looking ahead to retirement and buying a family home on the Island – somewhere with a dock as he loves crabbing.

Residents’ speculation was put to rest Tuesday (April 4) when the B.C. Lottery Corporation announced the identity of the February $55 million Lotto Max jackpot winner – the largest prize won on Vancouver Island.

Since the Feb. 28 draw residents have been wondering who the Island’s newest millionaire is and where the ticket was purchased.

He purchased the ticket at the Save-On-Foods location on Beacon Avenue in Sidney.

READ MORE: $55 million winning lottery ticket purchased in Greater Victoria

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@vicnews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

gamblingWest Shore

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
PODCAST: Small Housing – Building a Modern Community

Just Posted

Kimberley City Hall. Bulletin file
Kimberley City Council will hear from applicants for CBT ReDi grants on April 19

The next concert in the Fisher Peak series is Chris Coole and the Lonesome Aces. April 27. Tyler Knight/Chriscoole.com
Know it All: Kimberley/Cranbrook arts scene

An architectural rendering shows what Basecamp Resorts would look like (photo courtesy of Darlene Jehn)
New hotel, sustainable tourism among topics of discussion at Tourism Fernie AGM

The Dynamiters take a 2-1 lead in the Teck Cup Finals after a 4-2 win over the Princeton Posse. Paul Rodgers photo.
Dynamiters take 2-1 lead over Princeton Posse in Teck Cup Finals

Pop-up banner image