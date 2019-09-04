The Bear, a new B.C. wine, will help bears by getting surplus fruit off the ground. (Jeff Reibin/BC SPCA)

B.C. wine with a purpose: Pinot Gris launched to protect bears using leftover fruit

Winery will also donate $2 from each bottle sold to the BC SPCA

What’s better than a glass of wine at the end of the day?

Not much, really. But what if you could drink wine, save the bears and donate money to the BC SPCA all in one go?

‘The Bear,’ a Pinot Gris-style wine from Prince George’s Northern Lights Estate Winery, does just that.

The wine is made using surplus apples from local properties that could otherwise attract bears into urban areas or people’s yards.

The winery will also donate $2 from each bottle sold to the BC SPCA.

The BC SPCA’s CEO said that as bears begin to increasingly venture into populated areas, it’s extra important that a fed bear doesn’t become a dead bear.

“As urban development expands into wild animal habitats, bear encounters have become a normal part of life, with tragic consequences for the bears,” said Craig Daniell.

“Over time, bears may lose their natural fear of people and start to associate people with food. Sadly, hundreds of ‘problem’ bears end up being killed by conservation officers in B.C. every year.”

The SPCA recommends that people collect ripe or fallen fruit, and secure garbage, compost, outside pet food storage, outdoor fridges, bee hives and chicken coops.

VIDEO: Bears dine on salmon at B.C. hatchery

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Three Canadian cities crack top 10 list of most liveable places: report
Next story
Most Canadians would trade free social media for privacy, government action: survey

Just Posted

City of Kimberley recognized for climate action commitment

The City of Kimberley signed onto the Climate Action Charter several years… Continue reading

Know it All: Summer is over and fall fun begins

More from Cranbrook Arts In September Cranbrook Arts presents a Felted Vessel… Continue reading

Kimberley Underground Mining Railway Community Appreciation Weekend Sep 7-8th

“Kimberley’s Underground Mining Railroad” will again have a Community Appreciation Weekend, operating… Continue reading

Dynamiters prepare for season after main camp

roster is now down to 23 skaters and three goalies

News from the Kimberley Garden Club

Submitted by Marilee Quist Many years ago, I was given seeds for… Continue reading

VIDEO: Man charged after scorpions, spiders and more seized from B.C. home

Victoria Bug Zoo to begin adopting out some of the critters Sept. 4

‘Significant progress’ as 30,000 fish move through Fraser River at landslide site

While chinook numbers are dropping now, they’re expecting a million pink salmon to head upriver

British Columbia’s Great Highway turns 70

Today, the real wealth of the Crowsnest Highway encompasses more than mining, energy and forestry.

B.C. man in hospital after baseball thrown at windshield while driving

Man was driving home from Vernon when glass shattered into his eye

Federal appeals court approves six First Nations challenges of Trans Mountain pipeline

Environmental challenges were dismissed, disappointing those groups

Most Canadians would trade free social media for privacy, government action: survey

Majority of those asked thing social media is overall a positive

Farm life: this little piggy

It’s hard to believe that September is already here. Where did summer… Continue reading

B.C. dog rescued after being attacked by bear and getting stuck in ravine

‘Thor’ badly injured when SAR crews arrived

B.C. aviation company sends helicopters to fight fires in Amazon

Three helicopters from Coulson Aviation are enroute to Bolivia under temporary contract

Most Read