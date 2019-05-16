Barbie joins prestigious ranks of fashion council honorees

The idea is to celebrate Barbie as a fashion icon, coinciding with her 60th anniversary

In this Feb. 20, 2018, file photo dozens of Barbie dolls are displayed at the Mattel showroom at Toy Fair in New York. The Council of Fashion Designers of America will present its Board of Directors‚Äô Tribute Award to the ever-evolving Barbie doll. The council said in a statement Thursday the idea is to celebrate Barbie as a fashion icon, coinciding with her 60th anniversary. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

Gloria Steinem, Cecile Richards, Michelle Obama. Barbie?

The Council of Fashion Designers of America will follow up those prestigious honorees of its Board of Directors’ Tribute Award with the ever-evolving doll. The council said in a statement Thursday the idea is to celebrate Barbie as a fashion icon, coinciding with her 60th anniversary.

READ MORE: Barbie Turns 60: A look at the iconic doll through the decades

The council’s president, Steve Kolb, says Barbie has had a “wide influence on American fashion and culture.” A human, presumably, will pick up the award at a June 3 ceremony.

In addition to Steinem, Richards and Obama, other past honorees include Tom Ford, Janelle Monae and former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg.

Among Barbie’s fashion collaborators: Oscar de la Renta and Jeremy Scott. Diane von Furstenberg, Bob Mackie and Vera Wang have made special Barbies.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Toronto mayor turns heads with flamboyant Raptors-themed jacket
Next story
Spicy? With a salty rim? Canada celebrates National Caesar Day

Just Posted

Kimberley RCMP replace Mrs. Watson’s stolen flower basket

She had received the basket as a Mother’s Day gift before it was stolen.

Sullivan Mine and Railway Historical Society accepts BC Heritage Award

The society won the award for Outstanding Distinguished Service.

Stetski presents petition to save Air Canada flights from Cranbrook to Calgary

Kootenay-Columbia MP Wayne Stetski presented a petition in the House of Commons… Continue reading

City of Kimberley, Fire Department to practice large-scale emergency exercise

The simulated emergency will take close Jim Ogilvie Way for much of the day on Thursday, May 23.

Kimberley Chamber hosts AGM, welcomes new Board Members

The Kimberley & District Chamber of Commerce held their Annual General Meeting… Continue reading

VIDEO: Man nearly run over by his own SUV at B.C. boat launch

The electric vehicle caught on fire after it was pulled from the water

No-stopping zone implemented for highway stretch through Kootenay National Park

Two day use areas also closed in order to reduce human-wildlife conflict for feeding bears

WorkSafe fines Vancouver Canuck owners’ farm $53,690 after bus fails inspection

Farm vehicle was at risk of ‘brake failure:’ decision

‘No appetite’ to ban abortions in Canada amid U.S. bills, expert says

Alabama ban could see abortions become a felony, with no exception for rape or incest

B.C. lifeguard nicknamed ‘Eddie Spaghetti’ facing multiple child sex offences

RCMP strongly believe there are additional victims

‘I want to learn’: Bullying forces Chilliwack teen to stay home for a month

Stacey Koehler says ongoing teasing and physical bullying has kept her from attending high school

Canada first country to approve injectable hydromorphone to treat opioid addiction

B.C. has had one of the only clinics in the country offering such a treatment to a small group of people

B.C. legislature clerk in spending scandal retires after wrongdoing found

Clerk Craig James and sergeant-at-arms Gary Lenz were suspended last November

Drugs, alcohol and lack of seatbelts top reasons for fatal car crashes: B.C. coroner

Nearly one-third of fatal car crash victims were not wearing seatbelts

Most Read