Black Press Media’s best photos of 2019

‘For the reach’ by Cameron Thomson with the Salmon Arm Observer. “The shape and symmetry of the tennis player’s body always reminds me of a Greek statue. I was ecstatic when I looked through the photos taken at this event and saw this one, it was exactly the shot I wanted to get; a sharp image at the very peak of his serve.”

Fires, protests, celebrations – 2019 was a busy year.

Through it all, Black Press Media journalists were in communities big and small, capturing the moments most don’t get the chance to see.

We asked our roughly 250 reporters from across the province to reflect on the year and share their favourite pieces of work – some painful, some jubilant, some inspiring.

Here are our best news photographs, and why the photographer behind the lens felt it was important to share with the world:

‘Toronto Raptors are NBA Champs’ by Phil McLachlan for the Fernie Free Press. “An entire country united; on June 13 the Toronto Raptors were named the NBA champions. In a small bar in Fernie, the emotion brought the roof down. Pictured above is the moment before the Raptors won. It served as a momentous night not soon to be forgotten.”

‘Youth climate strike ‘die-in’ by 1,000 people in Nelson’ by Bill Metcalfe with the Nelson Star. “I like it because it’s not every day you see 1,000 lying down in the street.”

‘Kings for a minute’ by Jenna Cocullo with the Northern View. “It tells the story of hockey. And was taken during Hometown Hockey in Prince Rupert.”

‘Head to head’ by Mark Brett with Penticton Western News.

‘Veteran opens up about mental health, stress injuries’ by Phil McLachlan for the Fernie Free Press. “It was an honour to listen to this veteran open up about his struggles with mental health and stress injuries, and encourage others to accept their vulnerabilities and seek help.”

‘Peachfest kicks off with a bang,’ by Mark Brett with Penticton Western News.

‘Fire’ by Thom Barker with Smithers Interior News. “It has action, mood, atmosphere, news value, composition, heroism, and fire.”